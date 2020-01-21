Drive to improve traffic safety launched in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: As part of its campaign to reduce the high number of casualties on its roads Saudi Arabia is hosting the 5th International Traffic Safety Forum and Exhibition, which opens on Feb. 10 in the Sheraton Dammam Hotel & Convention Centre.
The three-day event, which is organised by the Saudi Society for Traffic Safety (SALAMAH), offers participants the opportunity to learn about international experience in the use of transportation technologies and traffic safety initiatives and to examine how to transfer innovative smart transport systems to Saudi Arabia.
SALAMAH is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University, Saudi Aramco, Traffic Safety Council in the Eastern Province, National Road Safety Centre and Ministry of Education. The forum and exhibition is under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Eastern Province.
Approximately 1.25 million people die each year globally as a result of road accidents. Given that the Kingdom has one of the highest rates of road deaths in the world, the government is looking to reduce the number of traffic casualties by 50 percent under the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.
