Drive to improve traffic safety launched in Saudi Arabia

Saudi security control traffic in Makkah province, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Approximately 1.25 million people die each year globally as a result of road accidents
JEDDAH: As part of its campaign to reduce the high number of casualties on its roads Saudi Arabia is hosting the 5th International Traffic Safety Forum and Exhibition, which opens on Feb. 10 in the Sheraton Dammam Hotel & Convention Centre.
The three-day event, which is organised by the Saudi Society for Traffic Safety (SALAMAH), offers participants the opportunity to learn about international experience in the use of transportation technologies and traffic safety initiatives and to examine how to transfer innovative smart transport systems to Saudi Arabia.
SALAMAH is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University, Saudi Aramco, Traffic Safety Council in the Eastern Province, National Road Safety Centre and Ministry of Education. The forum and exhibition is under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Eastern Province.
Approximately 1.25 million people die each year globally as a result of road accidents. Given that the Kingdom has one of the highest rates of road deaths in the world, the government is looking to reduce the number of traffic casualties by 50 percent under the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020. 

Saudi Cabinet voices support for Cyprus

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s economic progress. (SPA)
Updated 22 January 2020
SPA

  • Kingdom calls for security to be maintained in the region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has voiced its support for Cyprus’ territorial sovereignty amid growing tensions following the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday said it was watching developments in the eastern Mediterranean “with great interest,” and called for security and stability to be maintained in the region.
The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s progress among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2020 report, which placed it first among GCC countries and second in the Arab world on legislative reforms relating to women.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program supports the implementation of reforms that enhance women’s role in economic development, raising the Kingdom’s competitiveness regionally and globally.
Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed several reports on developments in regional and international arenas.
The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion during the fourth session of the Arab Parliament in Cairo that its policy is based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, full respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, noninterference in their internal affairs, and its belief that these principles are capable of resolving all conflicts, foremost the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The Cabinet reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions.

The Cabinet also reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions and to “move forward toward the aspirations of security, stability and development of Arab countries and their peoples.”
On regional affairs, the Cabinet condemned an attack on a military site in Niger, the bombing of a security checkpoint and a tax collection center in Somalia, and the terrorist strike by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib governorate, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Cabinet session also authorized the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to sign a draft protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe.
An agreement on social development between the the Kingdom and Tunisia was also approved along with a memorandum of understanding for scientific and technical cooperation with Spain.
The Cabinet also approved an agreement for scientific and geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and the Russian State Geological Company.

