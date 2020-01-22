AS IT HAPPENS: Davos 2020 Day Two: Middle East geopolitics and more

The World Economic Forum 2020 continues today from Davos in Switzerland. Foreign ministers from the Middle East and North Africa are taking to the stage to talk about the geopolitical outlook in the region.

There will also be discussion panels on a range of topics including global financial markets, environment, science and technology.

14:45 - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman joins a discussion on the future of fossil fuels. Also on stage were Colombian Minister of Energy Maria Fernanda Suarez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, and Total chief Patrick Pouyanne.

Prince Abdulaziz reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to developing renewable energy, saying Saudi Arabia is involved in a "transfromative effort."







The officials talked about supply and demand of the oil market. (Screengrab/World Economic Forum)



13:00 - Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes to the stage to talk about Artificial Intelligence and its impacts on society.

12:00 - World Economic Forum President Borge Brende is moderating a panel discussion on the Middle East and North Africa. He is joined Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Omani counterpart Yousuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah, Prime Minister of Jordan Omar Al Razzaz, and Jane Harman, the president of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Jordan's Razzaz said the world has "to be very careful about the sorts of intervention, regional and global, that we do."

He added: "Jordan… has presented a model, that shows political and economic resilience."