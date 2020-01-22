You are here

AS IT HAPPENS: Davos 2020 Day Two: Middle East geopolitics and more

  • The World Economic Forum runs until Jan. 24 in Davos, Switzerland
The World Economic Forum 2020 continues today from Davos in Switzerland. Foreign ministers from the Middle East and North Africa are taking to the stage to talk about the geopolitical outlook in the region.

There will also be discussion panels on a range of topics including global financial markets, environment, science and technology.

Follow Arab News coverage here:

14:45 - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman joins a discussion on the future of fossil fuels. Also on stage were Colombian Minister of Energy Maria Fernanda Suarez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, and Total chief Patrick Pouyanne.

Prince Abdulaziz reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to developing renewable energy, saying Saudi Arabia is involved in a "transfromative effort."




The officials talked about supply and demand of the oil market. (Screengrab/World Economic Forum)

13:00 - Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes to the stage to talk about Artificial Intelligence and its impacts on society.

12:00 - World Economic Forum President Borge Brende is moderating a panel discussion on the Middle East and North Africa. He is joined Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Omani counterpart Yousuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah, Prime Minister of Jordan Omar Al Razzaz, and Jane Harman, the president of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Jordan's Razzaz said the world has "to be very careful about the sorts of intervention, regional and global, that we do."

He added: "Jordan… has presented a model, that shows political and economic resilience."

UN chief will work with new Lebanon government on reforms

  • Guterres’ spokesperson said the United Nations was committed to supporting “Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence”
  • Lebanon formed a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab
BEIRUT: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government on Tuesday and will work with the new premier to support reforms in the heavily indebted country grappling with an urgent economic crisis.
A statement issued by Guterres’ spokesperson also said the United Nations was committed to supporting “Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence.”
Lebanon formed a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shiite Hezbollah movement and its allies agreed on a cabinet after weeks of wrangling over portfolios.

