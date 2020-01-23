You are here

Bond investors brush off Gulf jitters as Kingdom raises $5bn

Saudi Arabian bonds have remained attractive, despite an escalation of violence in the wider Gulf region. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2020
Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia’s dollar bonds, among the most liquid in the region, have shrugged off recent geopolitical tensions in the region
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has raised $5 billion in bonds after receiving around $20 billion in orders, a sign that an escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Gulf has not deterred investors looking for high returns amid low global rates.

The Kingdom has issued bonds with maturities of 7, 12 and 35 years, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed, as part of plans to raise $32 billion worth of debt this year as it seeks new financing channels in an era of lower oil prices.

The bond sale is the first by a Gulf government this year and follows a rise in geopolitical tensions in the region after Iran and the US, Saudi Arabia’s ally, traded military strikes earlier this month.

Riyadh raised $1.25 billion in seven-year bonds offering 85 basis points over US Treasuries, $1 billion in 12-year notes with a spread of 110 basis points over the benchmark, and $2.75 billion in 35-year bonds, the Kingdom’s longest international bonds ever issued, with a 3.84 percent yield.

Saudi Arabia’s dollar bonds, among the most liquid in the region, have been relatively resilient after an attack on the facilities of state-owned oil giant Aramco last year and a US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani this month.

The spreads on offer looked “cheap” when the bond sale began on Tuesday, particularly for the longer dated tranches, said Zeina Rizk, fixed income executive director at Dubai’s Arqaam Capital.

“There is definitely a risk premium linked to geopolitical risk, but markets didn’t sell off as much as you would have expected them to after the Aramco attack or after Soleimani’s death. Initial price guidance is cheap but it will obviously tighten,” she said.

Alberto Bigolin, executive director and head of MENA fixed income at Tellimer, said the initial premium was erased completely during the sale process.

“Both the action on the Saudi sovereign curve in the past weeks and the pricing of the new issuance confirm that the demand for Saudi risk is there, despite the heightened geopolitical risk and the recent tensions in the Gulf.”

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered worked as joint global coordinators and lead managers, while BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and NCB Capital have been hired as passive lead managers.

Of Saudi Arabia’s total planned debt issuance this year, almost $12 billion will be used to refinance existing local debt and will also be raised locally, a finance ministry official told Reuters last month.

International debt was expected to account for 45 percent of the remaining $20 billion-worth of new funds that Riyadh plans to raise.

At Davos, innovative products point to a sustainable future

Updated 24 January 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • A single tree that to bear 40 different types of apple
DAVOS: The World Economic Forum is not all about the fourth industrial revolution or the rise of AI.

You can also find all manner of strange and intriguing products on display from biodegradable plastic made from algae to wallpaper made from recycled corn husks.

One stand titled “How do you design a tree?” is part of a conservation effort where a single tree is designed to bear 40 different types of apple.

Another stand displays colored seaweed on a rack, showing how clothes can be dyed in a sustainable, non-chemically corrosive manner.

Propped along a large wall is Fernando Laposse’s wallpaper made of variations of purple corn husks that are reinforced with recycled cardboard and cork to create wallpaper and furniture. The husks come from corn that needs very little water and can be grown in the desert, which makes it all the more sustainable.

“This initiative helps the local economy as it brings in jobs and a resurgence of crafts and food traditions while also ensuring sustainability,” Laposse said.

Another display shows a machine that extracts pellets from a mixture of algae and starch and is used to create a thread that is the base of 3D printing. These sustainable, biodegradable plastics made from algae are being experimented with in different regions.

With the rise of deep fakes — a branch of synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness — another stand delivers a warning on the looming dangers of unregulated software.

The Davos forum prides itself on its sustainability, and key topics have included climate, mobility, energy and the circular economy. Everything is recyclable, and participants must download an application in order to keep up with the program and any changes — a move to cut down on paper waste.

