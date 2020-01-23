You are here

Court to rule in case accusing Myanmar of Rohingya genocide

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine State in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. (File/AFP)
AP

  • The International Court of Justice decision comes in a case brought by the African nation of Gambia on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations
  • At public hearings last month, lawyers for Myanmar's accusers used maps, satellite images and graphic photos to detail what they call a campaign of murder, rape and destruction
THE HAGUE: The United Nations' highest court is set to rule Thursday on whether to order Myanmar to halt what has been described as a genocidal campaign against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority.
The International Court of Justice decision comes in a case brought by the African nation of Gambia on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations that accuses Myanmar of genocide in its crackdown on the Rohingya.
At public hearings last month, lawyers for Myanmar's accusers used maps, satellite images and graphic photos to detail what they call a campaign of murder, rape and destruction amounting to genocide perpetrated by Myanmar's military.
The hearings drew intense scrutiny from around the world as Myanmar's former pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi defended the campaign by military forces that once held her under house arrest for 15 years.
Suu Kyi, who as Myanmar's state counselor now holds an office similar to prime minister, was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for championing democracy and human rights under Myanmar's then-ruling junta.
Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be "Bengalis" from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.
In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine State in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes, killings and burned thousands of homes.
Suu Kyi told world court judges in December that the exodus was a tragic consequence of the military's response to "coordinated and comprehensive armed attacks" by Rohingya insurgents.
She urged judges to drop the genocide case and allow Myanmar's military justice system to deal with any abuses.
Thursday's ruling comes two days after an independent commission established by Myanmar's government concluded there are reasons to believe security forces committed war crimes in counterinsurgency operations against the Rohingya, but that there is no evidence supporting charges that genocide was planned or carried out.
The report drew criticism from rights activists. Pending release of the full report, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said the panel's findings were “what would have been expected from a non-transparent investigation by a politically skewed set of commissioners working closely with the Myanmar government."
At December's public hearings, Paul Reichler, a lawyer for Gambia, cited a U.N. fact-finding mission report at hearings last month that said military "clearance operations" in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state spared nobody. "Mothers, infants, pregnant women, the old and infirm. They all fell victim to this ruthless campaign,” he said.
Gambia's Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou urged the world court to act immediately and “tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings, to stop these acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide of its own people.”
The world court's orders are legally binding but it relies on the United Nations to add political pressure, if necessary, to enforce them.
The court is expected to take years to issue a final ruling in the case.

Khan keynote highlights Pakistan’s progress

Updated 23 January 2020
Sib Kaifee

Khan keynote highlights Pakistan’s progress

  • The premier pointed to improving state institutions and making the issue of climate change one of his top priorities through reforestation
Updated 23 January 2020
Sib Kaifee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the steps taken by his government to tackle a range of challenges inherited from predecessors.

Addressing delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the premier pointed to improving state institutions and making the issue of climate change one of his top priorities through reforestation.

“As I child I fell in love with the wilderness, nature, and mountains of Pakistan. If I ever got the opportunity, I would preserve the nature of this country and start a reforestation campaign,” said Khan, who achieved his goal of planting 1 billion trees before coming
to power.

Noting that Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change and that pollution had become a “silent killer,” he added that his next objective was to plant 10 billion trees over the next four years.

Speaking about the economy, Khan chronicled the scourge of militancy and terrorism which became his country’s biggest impediment to growth when it partnered with the US during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and again in the war against terror after the attacks carried out in the US on Sept. 11, 2001.

“That was a watershed for Pakistan. For economic growth, you need peace and stability and order. Militancy became an impediment. Once I came into power, I decided Pakistan will only partner with peace. We will not become part of any other conflict.”

He pointed out that Pakistan now favored dialogue. “We have tried to ease tensions between the US and Iran and to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.”

Khan added: “We inherited the worst economic crisis in Pakistan’s history. We have gone through the worst period, but now we are in the right direction.” He said that  the economy had stabilized, but that growth was another milestone yet to be achieved.

The prime minister told attendees that his administration was committed to improving Pakistani youth employment  rates and prospects through a new skills development program.

Concluding his speech, Khan added that Pakistan had great “mineral wealth” and that its gold and copper reserves alone could pay off the country’s inflated foreign debt. China was also helping Pakistan to develop its “very fertile agriculture land.”

Khan also held bilateral meetings with several other world leaders on the sidelines of the forum, including US President Donald Trump.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, and Khan was visiting Davos at the invitation of Prof. Klaus Schwab, the forum’s founder and executive chairman.

Throughout his engagements in Switzerland, the premier shared Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economic prosperity, peace and stability, trade, healthcare, business, emerging digital markets and investment opportunities.

He also highlighted the current situation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.

