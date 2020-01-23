Southeast Asia on full alert in bid to stop spread of deadly Chinese coronavirus

You are here

Medical workers enter an isolation area to visit the first two cases of the new coronavirus infection, in Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on January 23, 2020. (AFP)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Indonesia installs thermal scanners at ports of entry as first case confirmed in Singapore
  • Lockdown measures being put in place throughout China’s Hubei province and its regional capital Wuhan, where coronavirus first emerged
JAKARTA: Hospitals and passenger transport hubs throughout southeast Asia have been put on full alert in a bid to prevent the spread of a killer new Chinese virus.

With lockdown measures being put in place throughout China’s Hubei province and its regional capital Wuhan, where coronavirus first emerged, and first infections already starting to be reported in Asia, authorities in countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia are preparing to deal with an outbreak.

Globally, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has so far killed 17 people in China, and it has begun spreading abroad.

There was a false alarm on Thursday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, when an employee in a building housing Chinese tech giant Huawei was reported ill with symptoms similar to the virus. Indonesia’s Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto later told journalists that the worker had been “diagnosed as having a sore throat.”

However, he said the government was taking no chances and had installed thermal scanners at international airports and seaports to check visitors arriving from China and other countries where cases had been confirmed.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that a case of imported coronavirus had been identified in the city state.

“The case is a 66-year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan. 20,” a ministry statement said, adding that the patient was being treated in an isolation room at the Singapore general hospital and was in a stable condition.

Health officials also revealed that they had received notification of a female Chinese national, also from Wuhan, who had preliminarily tested positive for the virus. “Both cases were immediately isolated upon presenting to the respective hospitals with clinical symptoms,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it had designated 26 hospitals to screen potential cases and handle any outbreak.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Malaysian ministry’s director general of health, said the national Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) had received reports of four cases. Three of them had already tested negative and the other person, admitted to a hospital in Sabah state on Wednesday, was in a stable condition, added Abdullah.

An Indonesian Ministry of Health spokeswoman told Arab News that there were around 30 inbound flights from China to Indonesia each day, carrying between 4,500 and 6,000 passengers.

“The health ministry is in cooperation with related agencies to prepare a simulation, including installing 195 thermal scanners in all 135 ports of entry, by air, sea, and land. We are on standby around the clock,” she said.

US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on ‘birth tourism’

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Thursday imposed new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have US citizenship.
Applicants will be denied a tourist visa unless they can prove they must come to the US to give birth for medical reasons and they have money to pay for it — not just because they want their child to have a passport.
“Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practice,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism. The integrity of American citizenship must be protected.”
The practice of traveling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.
The State Department “does not believe that visiting the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States — an activity commonly referred to as ‘birth tourism’ — is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature,” according to the new rules, which were published Thursday in the Federal Register and take effect Friday.
While the new rules deal specifically with birth tourism aimed at wealthy immigrants coming largely from China and Russia, the Trump administration also has turned away pregnant women coming over the US-Mexico border as part of a broader immigration crackdown. Those women were initially part of a “vulnerable” group that included others like small children who were allowed in, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait out their cases.
President Donald Trump’s administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship — anyone born in the US is considered a citizen, under the Constitution. The Republican president has railed against the practice and threatened to end it, but scholars and members of his administration have said it’s not so easy to do.
Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to get at the issue, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is pregnant to begin with and whether a woman could get turned away by border officers who suspect she may be just by looking at her.
And critics of the new policy say it could put pregnant women at risk.
Consular officers don’t have the right to ask during visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become so. But they would still have to determine whether a visa applicant would be coming to the US primarily to give birth.
Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the US and abroad. Companies take out advertisements and charge up to $80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the US
The US has been cracking down on the practice since before Trump took office.
“An entire ‘birth tourism’ industry has evolved to assist pregnant women from other countries to come to the United States to obtain US citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States, and thereby entitle their children to the benefits of US citizenship,” according to the State Department rules.
There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the US specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the US and then left the country.
“This rule will help eliminate the criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry,” according to the rules. “The recent federal indictments describe birth tourism schemes in which foreign nationals applied for visitor visas to come to the United States and lied to consular officers about the duration of their trips, where they would stay, and their purpose of travel.”

