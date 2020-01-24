You are here

AS IT HAPPENS: Davos 2020 Day Four – global economy, climate change, and digital future

It is the last day of the World Economic Forum 2020 today in Davos, Switzerland, where world leaders are gathered to talk about global issues including technology, health, business and economics.

Discussions on the digital world, environment, and gender are set for today. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is speaking in one of the sessions.

Follow our coverage here:

16:00 - Børge Brende, President of World Economic Forum, takes the podium to give his closing remarks, after four days of jampacked agenda.

He enumerated the important deals and agreements made throughout the forum, and ended his speech referring to the ongoing crisis in China with the coronavirus.

"Last, but extremely important, CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) today announced three programmes to develop vaccines against the Coronavirus," he said.

14:00 - As the Forum draws to a close, a panel discussion on the outlook of global economy opens.

On stage are Steven Mnuchin, US Secretary of the Treasury; Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance of Germany; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor, Bank of Japan; Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank.




A session titled "Global Ecnomic Outlook" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Screengrab)

IMF's Georgiva opens the discussion with a positive note on economic growth globally.

"We are projecting growth this year at 3.3 percent, next year at 3.4 percent - this is clearly an improvement vis-a-vis the record low of last year at 2.9 percent,” she said.

 

 

--

12:15 - Health and medical experts talk about cancer care and treatment, and it's future.

 

 

One of the panelists, Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, said "There is a social aspect of cancer care. There are people who cannot get basic access to care, so we have a lot of social responsibility."

