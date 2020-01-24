You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir: Iran should stop targeting Kingdom with missiles and militias

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir gives a joint press conference with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Jan. 24, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. (AFP)
  • Al-Jubeir: The Iranian regime has hijacked the country
  • He added that Saudi Arabia is committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia does not target Iran with missiles and through militias and therefore the Islamic Republic should stop doing the same, the Kingdom's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said at a press conference in Hungary on Friday.

Al-Jubeir added that the Iranian people are “historically moderate,” but that the regime had “hijacked the country.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Al-Jubeir said sanctions had been imposed on Iran “because of its behavior in the region,” not because of Saudi Arabia's wishes.

As US President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli leaders in Washington to reveal details of his long-delayed Middle East peace plan, Al-Jubeir said the Kingdom “has no relations with Israel and is committed to a two-state solution, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

He added that Saudi Arabia does not want war in Yemen and is seeking a political solution.    

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said “Iran wants to export the revolution” and has “an expansionist ideology.”

In a televised interview with VICE Media that will air on Al Arabiya on Friday evening, Prince Khalid added: “Iran wants other states in the region not to be partners, but to be under the Iranian expansionist project. And this is a big difference; we have Vision 2030 that is moving us forward, and they have vision 1979 that is trying to move the region and Saudi Arabia backward.”

He also said Iran and its militias threaten security in the region.

Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit

Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit

  • ‘Dearest wish’ expressed during first visit to Israeli-occupied territories
  • Charles visited Mosque of Omar and Church of the Nativity
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Prince of Wales on Friday said it is his “dearest wish” that the Palestinian people receive “freedom, justice and equality.”

Prince Charles, speaking in the city of Bethlehem during a historic first trip to the occupied Palestinian territories, added that he will “pray for a just and lasting peace” in the Middle East.

He said he had been “struck by the energy, warmth and remarkable generosity of the Palestinian people.”

His words of hope for Palestinians come at a time when US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which is heavily tipped to favor Israel.

“It breaks my heart, therefore, that we should continue to see so much suffering and division,” Prince Charles said.

“No-one arriving in Bethlehem today could miss the signs of continued hardship and the situation you face, and I can only join you, and all communities, in your prayers for a just and lasting peace,” he added.

“We must pursue this cause with faith and determination, striving to heal the wounds which have caused such pain.”

The prince visited the Mosque of Omar, named after the caliph who conquered Jerusalem in 637 AD but ensured that Christians would be allowed to continue to worship. Charles signed the visitor book in English and in Arabic.

 

 

He also toured the Church of the Nativity, built on the site reported to be the birthplace of Jesus.

Having visited both places of worship, Prince Charles said Bethlehem encapsulates the “vital co-existence between Christians and Muslims.”

The city’s governor said after the prince’s visit: “The strongest message from Bethlehem is that we are proud as Palestinians, Muslims and Christians, to live here together.”

He added that the prince was “very interested” in every detail of the mosque and “asked about the poor people, how we can help them.”

Prince Charles also met with President Mahmoud Abbas, who thanked the UK for its help in building state institutions, and its assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Abbas also thanked the UK for accepting the two-state solution.

“Our hope in the near future is that Britain recognizes the State of Palestine, because we’ve heard that the British Parliament recommended this to the government. So we hope that this will happen,” he said.

 

Topics: Middle East Prince Charles UK Bethlehem Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

