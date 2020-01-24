Wuhan to follow Beijing’s SARS treatment model in new coronavirus control

WUHAN, China: Wuhan will follow Beijing’s SARS treatment model in building a designated hospital for patients infected with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

The Wuhan headquarters for the control and treatment of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus said on Friday the upcoming hospital is designed to have an area of 25,000 square meters and will be in use by Feb. 3.

The 1,000 bed hospital is expected to pool medical resources to provide isolated and efficient treatment for infected pneumonia patients.

In the treatment and control of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, that spread rapidly on the Chinese mainland in 2003, Beijing built the Xiaotangshan Hospital, a temporary medical center in the northern suburb of the city.

The hospital will be built near the Wuhan Workers’ Sanatorium in the Caidian District in the western suburb to treat infected patients.

Construction equipment has been sent to the hospital construction site.

The headquarters said the upcoming hospital will follow the building model of the Xiaotangshan Hospital using movable plank houses so that the construction will be completed quickly.

The Xiaotangshan Hospital was built in seven days. The hospital admitted one-seventh of the SARS patients in the country within two months.

Currently, coronavirus patients are being treated in several designated hospitals and 61 fever clinics in Wuhan.

China on Thursday morning locked down Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, in an unprecedented effort to curb the spread of the epidemic, after it resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in Hubei and one in northern China’s Hebei Province.