Kuwait summons Iran envoy over Soleimani killing claim

People walk past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 21, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Al-Jarallah told the ambassador, Mohammed Irani, that Kuwait had already denied any role in the deadly attack in Baghdad
  • He said such a claim “risks damaging relations” between Kuwait and Iran
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador Friday after a high-level Iranian official implicated the country in the US drone attack that killed top general Qassem Soleimani, official news agency KUNA reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah expressed Kuwait’s “amazement” at the claim that one of its air bases had been among those used to carry out the January 3 attack, KUNA said.

It said he was referring to a statement by Brig.-General Amirali Hajjizadeh, aerospace commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“MQ-9 UAVs (drones) were flying in the region (at the time of the attack) that had mostly taken off from Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem” base, Hajjizadeh told Iranian state television Thursday.

Al-Jarallah told the ambassador, Mohammed Irani, that Kuwait had already denied any role in the deadly attack in Baghdad.

He said such a claim “risks damaging relations” between Kuwait and Iran.

Soleimani had been at the center of power-broking in the region for two decades as chief of Iran’s external operations Quds Force of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Topics: Qassem Soleimani Soleimani death Kuwait

Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police

Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police

BAGHDAD: Two protesters were killed and 25 wounded on Friday in clashes with security forces in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said.
The police used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse a protest that broke out in the early evening at Baghdad’s Mohammed Al-Qassim highway, they said.

Topics: Iraq protests Iraq

