Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world's top business schools

King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. (Shutterstock)
Halah Alshathri 

  The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital's King Abdullah Financial District
Riyadh: Saudi mega projects and regional and global investment opportunities were outlined to students from one of the world’s top business schools at a seminar in Riyadh.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District.

As well as being introduced to the PIF, the visitors were briefed about ongoing mega projects, along with potential future investment plans both locally and throughout the world.

During their Saudi trip, some of the students took the chance to see for themselves evidence of the reforms taking place in the Kingdom by visiting Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla and exploring the Red Sea coast by car.

The PIF hosted the students as part of its aim of providing exposure to the broadest possible portfolio of businesses and careers while striving to be an employer of choice for top talents domestically and globally.

The fund continues to focus its commitment and dedication in providing a learning culture that promotes partnerships and training with world-class learning institutions, by actively incentivizing professional development and certifications.

HBS is an example of PIF efforts to build relationships with highly recognized learning organizations, and links in with its prestigious graduate development program to attract and develop top Saudi talent.

The study/work development program is delivered in partnership with some of the world’s top educational institutions, offering only 80 seats per application cycle. In 2019, only a fraction of the 12,000 applicants were accepted, and the PIF has attracted several Saudi HBS graduates as part of its human capital.

It is hoped that the visit to Saudi Arabia will encourage some of the HBS students to carry out their own research on the Kingdom to benefit sectors and resources such as the geology of Saudi deserts, Red Sea oceanography, and the sociology of its citizens.

By getting a close-up insight into the Kingdom it is also envisaged that students will return to the country as tourists, investors or for employment.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman patronized on Sunday the closing ceremony of the Fourth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.
The king welcomed dignitaries and guests from the Gulf countries, including Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and representative of the sultan of Oman Sheikh Abdullah Hamad Al-Khalifa.
The king then handed prizes to the winners of the festival.
During the ceremony, chairman of the Camel Club’s board and general supervisor of the festival, Fahd bin Falah bin Hithlin, thanked King Salman for his patronage and the “festival has become a destination for all (camel) owners within” within the Kingdom and serves as a platform “to bring together people from the Gulf and the Arab world.”
“This great gathering is a destination for all those interested in this heritage throughout the world,” he added.
Bin Hithlin also said that the club launched a package of economic decisions that will contribute to the development of this sector, and constitute an attractive factor for investments.

