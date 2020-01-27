You are here

Peaceful, prosperous, strong Bangladesh in Pakistan's interest, says envoy

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan high commissioner to Dhaka, at his office in Dhaka. (Photo/Shehab Sumon)
Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan high commissioner to Dhaka, at his office in Dhaka. (Photo/Shehab Sumon)
27 January 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Pakistan's high commissioner to Bangladesh says more people-to-people contact necessary
DHAKA: Islamabad wants to enhance “people-to-people” contacts with Dhaka and boost bilateral relations in the areas of trade, business, education, culture and sports, Pakistan’s high commissioner to Bangladesh told Arab News on Thursday.
Imran Ahmed Siddiqui arrived in Dhaka this month after being appointed to the role in November, filling a post that had been vacant for nearly 20 months.
“In addition to government-to-government ties, my endeavor will be to promote and strengthen people-to-people contact as well as bilateral, economic, trade and cultural ties between our two countries,” Siddiqui said. He added that he had sensed a “similar desire among the people and the government of Bangladesh.”
At the end of British colonial rule of India in 1947, the territory of what is now Bangladesh became East Pakistan, politically united with West Pakistan but separated from it by hundreds of kilometers of Indian land.
East Pakistan broke away to become Bangladesh after a war between India and Pakistan in 1971 that killed nearly 3 million people. Relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have remained frosty since.
In 2019, Bangladesh imported goods worth around $736 million from Pakistan, while the country’s export volume was around $44 million, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
Siddiqui said: “There’s huge potential that still remains to be explored and tapped. We have to work in partnership to facilitate frequent productive engagements between our commercial sectors, including robust participation in each other’s trade exhibitions and shows, and closer collaboration between the chambers of commerce and industry.”
The two countries also need to work together to address issues relating to their business visa regimes, he added.
“While Pakistan has already upgraded Bangladesh to Visa Category A, a similar measure by the Bangladesh government could help promote frequent interaction between our business communities, which is a prerequisite for strong trade relations,” Siddiqui said.
The Bangladeshi cricket team is currently playing a three-match T20 series against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in the Pakistani city of Lahore. The third match of the series will be played next Monday.
Siddiqui said the Bangladeshi cricket team’s Pakistan tour is the beginning of a new era of friendship between the two nations. It will enable them “to further promote constructive bilateral engagements at all levels,” he added.
“I believe this cricket series will look more like a sporting event between two brothers and friends, rather than a fight between two rivals,” he said.
“This visit will generate mutual goodwill and friendliness, and will bring our two nations even closer.”
Siddiqui expressed appreciation for the “hospitality” of the Bangladeshi government toward more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state after a military-led crackdown in August 2017 that the UN has said was perpetrated with “genocidal intent.” Myanmar denies this.
Siddiqui said Pakistan is “constructively engaged” with different international organizations on the issue of Rohingya refugees, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
“We’ve noted with appreciation the hospitality offered by the Bangladesh government to a large number of refugees, as we ourselves have been sheltering, in the recent past, the highest number of refugees in the world,” he added, referring to Pakistan’s large population of Afghan refugees.
“We support all efforts for the return of refugees in safety and dignity. Pakistan is closely monitoring international developments in this regard, and will remain engaged in the future too.”
He said Pakistan views Bangladesh with “respect, affection and admiration,” adding that “a peaceful, prosperous and strong Bangladesh is in our interest.”

Four months after “Howdy, Modi!,” some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law

Protesters rally against India's new citizenship law during a demonstration in Houston, Texas, U.S. January 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

Four months after “Howdy, Modi!,” some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law

  • India’s economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while protests in India, in which at least 25 people have been killed, have revived the specter of social unrest after years of stability under Modi
Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a thunderous reception when he addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in a stadium in the US city of Houston last September.
But four months after the event dubbed “Howdy Modi!,” intended to deepen relations with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India, some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law.
In the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say are Modi’s divisive identity politics.
The law, which was promised by Modi before he was re-elected and was approved in December, in effect granted Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries.
Critics say it is a prelude for the marginalization of Muslims and an affront to India’s secular constitution.
“It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep,” said a 50-year-old sociologist who gave her name only as Nidhi to avoid straining relations with older relatives who attended Modi’s rally in Houston.
Nidhi emigrated to the United States when she was five and has taken part in demonstrations against the citizenship law in the US state of Texas.
“If we as Indo-Americans don’t raise our voice, we are complicit,” she said.
The latest protests were outside Indian diplomatic missions on Sunday, India’s Republic Day. A large proportion of the rallies attract student, academics and religious minorities — groups that have long been worried by Modi’s rise.
Many in the diaspora cheered Hindu nationalist Modi to an election victory in 2014, convinced he would transform India into an economic powerhouse.
But India’s economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while protests in India, in which at least 25 people have been killed, have revived the specter of social unrest after years of stability under Modi.
Microsoft Corp’s India-born CEO, Satya Nadella, told Buzzfeed News this month the citizenship law was “bad.”
Even so, a significant chunk of Indians abroad remain die-hard Modi supporters who have staged their own rallies in favor of the law.

SOCIAL MEDIA PUSH
Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the foreign affairs department of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said overall diaspora support was intact.
“People believe in the conviction of Mr. Modi. Some transient issue will not affect his popularity,” Chauthaiwale said. The BJP has launched a social media push with the diaspora, circulating testimonies from “persecuted minorities in Pakistan” who could benefit from the citizenship law.
But Modi’s critics say cracks are appearing in his overseas support.
“Those who are educated are saying, ‘Hey, this is not what we were expecting,’” said Sam Pitroda, the opposition Congress party’s head of overseas affairs.
Chicago-based Pitroda was unable to provide data, but said he was getting many calls from worried Indians abroad.
Retired engineer Krishna Vavilala, 82, was excited by Modi’s rise and recounted being photographed at “Howdy, Modi!” — which took its name from what is a popular greeting in Texas — because his beard made him look like the Indian leader.
But recent developments have given him pause.
He suggested that Modi, who has not answered questions at a press conference in India since coming to power six years ago, speak to more reporters. Vavilala also urged Modi to clarify “perceptions” that he wants to sideline minorities.
“His heart is in the right place,” said Vavilala. “But the euphoria of “Howdy, Modi!” has lost its shine.” 

Topics: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) National Register of Citizens (NRC) RSS BJP

