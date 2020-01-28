You are here

  • Home
  • Virus fears push stocks to 2-week low

Virus fears push stocks to 2-week low

Shares tumbled in Asian markets as China announced sharp increases in the number of people affected in an outbreak of a potentially deadly virus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhspj

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Virus fears push stocks to 2-week low

  • China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, with 81 deaths. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: World shares slipped to their lowest in two weeks on Monday as worries grew about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, with demand spiking for safe haven assets such as Japanese yen and Treasury notes.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the US. Some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic.

By midday in London, MSCI’s All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.6 percent to its lowest since Jan. 9.

In Europe, stock markets slumped at the start of trading, tracking their counterparts in Asia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2 percent to its lowest level since Jan. 6, and the Euro Stoxx 50 volatility index jumped to its highest level since December.

“The coronavirus is an economic and financial shock. The extent of that shock still needs to be assessed, but it could provide the spark for an arguably long-overdue adjustment in the capital markets,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Securities, told clients.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei average slid 2 percent, the biggest one-day fall in five months. A Tokyo-listed China proxy, ChinaAMC CSI 300 index ETF, fell 2.2 percent. Many markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

US S&P 500 mini futures were last down 1.36 percent, suggesting an open in the red on Wall Street later. The VIX volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” hit its highest levels since October.

The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday. More than 2,800 people globally have been infected.

China announced it will extend the week-long new year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 and schools will return from their break later than usual. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong said it would ban entry to people who have visited Hubei province in the past 14 days.

“While the continued spread of the virus is concerning, we were expecting that the outbreak could worsen before being brought under control,” UBS strategists wrote in a research note, adding that they expected impact on the region’s economy and risk assets to be short-lived.

“Sentiment may remain depressed in the near term, especially for those sectors most impacted, however we retain a positive outlook for emerging market stocks, including a preference for China equities within our Asia portfolios.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.45 percent, although markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia were closed on Monday.

All three major Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 seeing its biggest one-day percentage drop in over three months.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.9 percent. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed five case of the virus on US soil.

US Treasury prices advanced, pushing down yields. The benchmark 10-year note’s yield fell to a three-and-half-month trough of 1.6030 percent. It last traded at 1.6321 percent.

Elsewhere in bonds, the Italian 10-year yield fell to a three-month low Monday after right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed in his bid to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday, bringing some relief to the government.

In the currency market, the Japanese yen strengthened as much as 0.5 percent to 108.73 yen per dollar, a two-and-a-half-week high.

The euro last traded unchanged to the dollar.

China’s yuan tumbled to a 2020 low, and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar fell, as growing fears about the spread of a coronavirus from China pushed investors into safe assets.

The coronavirus outbreak also pressured oil and other commodity prices.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures plummeted 2.69 percent to a three-and-a-half-month low of $52.13. Brent shed more than 3 percent to a three-month low of $58.50 per barrel.

Spot gold rose as much as 1.0% to $1,585.80 per ounce, the highest level since Jan. 8, as the coronavirus outbreak pushed up demand for the safe-haven metal.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
China scrambles to contain ‘strengthening’ virus
World
Virus death toll in China rises as US prepares evacuation

Largest French business team visits Saudi Arabia

Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Largest French business team visits Saudi Arabia

Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: The largest French business delegation to tour a country is visiting Riyadh in a two-day trip to meet Saudi ministers.

The delegation is composed of 100 representatives from 80 French companies.

“We are here to tell them (the Saudi government), look, French business wants to be more present in Saudi Arabia and … to be part of Vision 2030. Tell us, (in order for us) to know precisely where you are expecting us to invest,” Frederic Sanchez, president of MEDEF International and chairman of Fives Group’s executive board told Arab News.

“I have to say, the delegation I am leading is the biggest I have ever led, which means French companies think they might benefit. It’s a win-win approach, by benefitting from transformations in your country, and the big ‘giga-projects’ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is launching,” he added. 

Sanchez emphasized the delegation was listening to the needs of the Saudi people and government in helping develop the country’s business sector “because we understand that these transformations need us to evolve.

“We understand that you want more local content, you want us to invest locally, create jobs for young people, and to train them to be future leaders of the economy and business,” he added.

The vice president of MEDEF International, Francois Touazi, said: “We’d like to express our very strong commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia in this transition. We are fully committed to supporting the country and we strongly believe there is a win-win partnership between French and Saudi companies.”

He noted that French companies had solid expertise in many sectors, including tourism, health care and entertainment. 

“We’d like to illustrate and demonstrate to Saudis our full commitment. France and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners, we’d like to consolidate and strengthen the economic dimensions of our statistic partnership,” he added.

Training young people might be a challenge, but one they were willing to take, he said.

“We are sure we can support Saudi Arabia in the training of the youth,” said Touazi.

“In that area, we have expertise,” added Sanchez, alluding to work in Bahrain in the aluminum industry. The French government has put in place a department which helps companies to set training programs overseas, he explained. 

“We know how to do it, and we willing to do it here, because this is way to differentiate ourselves in front of the competition. We know that Saudi Arabia is a competitive country and we need to be competitive,” Sanchez added.

Companies from France, research centers and universities with their expertise will work with the Kingdom “because there is much to do for our partnership. By teaming up, France and Saudi Arabia can do a lot of things, not only in the Kingdom but also in the region, the Middle East and Africa, to develop this win-win partnership,” said Touazi.

The last official French business delegation to Saudi Arabia was led by then-Prime Minister Manual Valls in 2015; since then plenty has changed. “What makes me amazed is the spectacular change in the country in the recent years. You can see it visually. It’s impressive,” Sanchez said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

Latest updates

Virus fears push stocks to 2-week low
Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Brilliance of the Souls’ comes to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
AI technology to dominate Saudi Arabia’s jobs, says futurist
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah to host festival celebrating knights and their steeds
Largest French business team visits Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.