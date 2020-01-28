You are here

  King Abdul Aziz University hosts first English language teaching conference

King Abdul Aziz University hosts first English language teaching conference

AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
AN photo by Huda Bashatah
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

King Abdul Aziz University hosts first English language teaching conference

  • “Microsoft in Saudi has been driving teacher training, professional development on leading learning in the classroom and embedding 21st century skills in the classroom”
JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) launched the first Saudi International ELT (English Language Teaching) Conference and Expo 2020 at Jeddah’s Park Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday.
Opening the three-day conference, which is titled the Educational Leadership Summit Program, dean of the English Language Institute at KAU, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bargi, said the goal of the summit is to bring leaders from different sectors that are closely related to education “such as technology, investment and accreditation bodies to discuss ways in which we can help improve English language education in Saudi Arabia and globally.”
He said that the advances in the Kingdom’s education sector are looking very promising.
“When the students finish our program for example, we have to make sure they meet international standards,” he told Arab News.
“When we promise the community that our students finish for example at 5.5 in IELTS, we make sure they are at 5.5 in IELTS by using an external validation process such as Exist Tests or tests that are highly correlated to IELTS or TOEFL,” Al-Bargi added.
Microsoft Arabia’s education sector director Khalil Nadim said Microsoft Arabia has been contributing to the education sector in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, and Microsoft in general has been focusing on education for more than 30 years.
“Microsoft in Saudi has been driving teacher training, professional development on leading learning in the classroom and embedding 21st century skills in the classroom,” he said.
INTO University Partnerships’ cofounder and deputy CEO John Sykes applauded the advances in the education sector following Saudi Vision 2030. “It’s a reengineering of the sector, it’s hopefully bringing into it partners who can help and support but in a very different way.”
He said that in the past every English language student has gone out of the country to learn the language.
“They are looking at how you can bring that into the region and bring the skills with it to support and maintain the region. Now you look at the growth in jobs coming up in the next 10 years to 2030 and where they’re going to be.”

Topics: IELTS TOEFL King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)

Climate change inspires prestigious Saudi art exhibition

We hope visitors would be inspired by the works they see, says Hamza Serafi, head of the curatorial committee at the Saudi Art Council. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Climate change inspires prestigious Saudi art exhibition

  • The seventh ‘21,39 Jeddah Arts’ event addresses the global environmental crisis under the title ‘I Love You, Urgently’
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The seventh 21,39 Jeddah Arts is back in town, addressing the global environmental crisis under the title “I Love You, Urgently.” Based at the Saudi Art Council’s hub in Jeddah, it parades the work of local artisits.

Muhammad Hafiz, vice-chairman of Saudi Art Council, emphasized the importance of art in complementing societies, and how it is now being carried out by the state. He said: “This year we’re supported by the Ministry of Culture, who have kindly reached out to support us.”
Maya El Khalil, the curator of “I Love You, Urgently” paid tribute to Frei Otto, the masterful architect who has painstakingly contributed to memorable sights in the Kingdom and has been the inspiration for this year’s concept.
“In our part of the world, for the time being, these concerns (sustainability of the environment) aren’t a priority,” she said during the press conference to launch the exhibition.
 “It was interesting to see the artists go through a long process of research and study, building their awareness of their surroundings,” she said.
Hamza Serafi, head of the curatorial committee at the Saudi Art Council, said that they hoped visitors would be inspired by the works they see.
He thanked the curator for choosing Frei Otto, one of the pioneers of biomimicry — the imitation of nature.
“With that humane concept, the artists started expressing their feelings about how they see nature; some went into architectural forms, filming, music; it’s really diverse,” he said.
Visual artist Marwah Al-Mugait is one of 21 artists who have participated in the main exhibition this year, making her third appearance thanks to the Saudi Art Council.
Al-Mugait’s creation can be sensed upon entry to the cavernous venue, where women’s chants can be heard. Upon inspection, behind a lavish white curtain, a video filmed in Riyadh is playing across a curved wall where a group of women come together in self-expression and self-preservation, before they huddle against an ancient tree and embrace it.
“This year is exceptional because of the theme; I’m so happy and honored to work with Maya El Khalil, who presented the concept of biomimicry,” Al-Mugait told Arab News.

FASTFACT

The exhibition hosts visits from schools organized by the Ministry of Education.

Al-Mugait began to work toward unseen elements to display “multi-layered emotional details” in her work in order to depict the senses rather than what meets the eye. Initially, the Riyadh-based artist felt anxious about applying this new concept to her background in film and performance.
 “Throughout my research, I was driven towards the topic of the defense mechanisms of species, plantations and human beings, specifically Mimosa pudica, which closes in on itself whenever a predator is trying to touch it,” she explained.
Al-Mugait also drew inspiration from the way bees deal with predators who attack their hive, during which they perform a shimmering wave collectively.
As she struggled to translate these mechanical moves into a body language that conveys how humans can defend themselves from inner and outer harm, psychological harm and abuse, she came across Movers in Riyadh, and two of their choreographers helped her shape her performance.
Al-Mugait chose 14 female dancers to depict empowered women, two Jamaican-British and 12 Saudis. “I wanted to trace that power which you cannot see with my camera, along with their interaction with nature. That moment when they hug the tree at the end is similar to the one you would get from a mother.”
During the first week of 21,39 Jeddah Arts, a forum will be held with talks and panel discussions by the curator El Khalil and the artists of “I Love You, Urgently.”
The exhibition is open to the public, and also hosts visits from schools as part of educational trips orchestrated by the Ministry of Education, said Hafiz.
The event will run from January 28 to April 18, with further exhibitions taking place besides “I Love You, Urgently,” including “Architecture of Tomorrow: Frei Otto’s Legacy in Saudi Arabia,” which pays tribute to the inspiration behind this year’s theme, and “Sculpting Spaces — Architectural Desert Dwellings for AlUla”.
The Saudi Art Council is a non-profit initiative founded in 2014 by a number of art enthusiasts, and has been supportive of local artists and art movements in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi Art Saudi Art Council

