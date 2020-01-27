You are here

King Abdul Aziz University to host English language teaching conference

KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi will inaugurate the conference. (SPA)
  • The conference will feature a leadership summit, an expo, panel discussions and more than 30 distinguished speakers, along with 80 breakout sessions
JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) is holding an English language teaching conference and expo from Jan. 28. Best practices in leadership, technology and assessment are the focus of the three-day international event. Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 delegates to attend the ELT Saudi Conference & Expo 2020.
KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi will inaugurate the conference. It will feature a leadership summit, an expo, panel discussions and more than 30 distinguished speakers, along with 80 breakout sessions.
The speakers come from major universities, corporations, publishing houses and accreditation agencies, including the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and Microsoft, among others.
“The conference aims to advance and harness best practices in the profession, to hone our own professional precision and to spur the pace of our ever-evident powerful national momentum in line with (the reform plan) Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes the crucial role of education in the nation’s progress,” said Al-Youbi.

Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 delegates to attend ELT Saudi Conference & Expo 2020.

Yousef Al-Turki, KAU vice-president for graduate studies and research and chair of the conference’s supervisory committee, said the event aimed to enrich English-language teaching in line with Ministry of Education goals to improve the quality of learning outcomes of students in Saudi Arabia and globally. The scale, scope and organizational format of the conference represented a leap forward, said Abdullah Al-Bargi, who is dean of the English Language Institute and chairman of the organizing committee.
“We have worked relentlessly to make our dream come true to bring together the world’s most renowned experts in our field in one place to share their thoughts and expertise for better learning.”

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Saudi businesses wary of Chinese coronavirus spread

The value of Saudi-Chinese commercial exchanges exceedes $65 billion, says expert. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Saudi businesses wary of Chinese coronavirus spread

  • Mixed reaction expressed over Beijing’s handling of the situation
MAKKAH: Saudi businesses have given mixed responses over the possibility of a decrease in trade between Saudi Arabia and China due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Some are worried for the future, others are blaming media scaremongering for overblowing the scale of the epidemic, and some say Beijing’s handling of the situation, with health care infrastructure already in place, will head off the spread of the condition.
“What is currently happening is an unjustified media amplification aimed at harming the pillars of China’s economy in favor of other economies,” said businessman Khalid Al-Shulail, an investor in production chains, medium-sized industries and construction materials.
“The health crisis is centered in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The impact could be limited to an increase in transport and shipping prices,” he said.
“All that is happening is the revival of old scenarios that happened with the SARS and swine flu epidemics. These are economic conflicts aimed at disrupting the growth of the Chinese economy as there are competing economies greatly benefitting from this situation,” he added.
However, Mohamed Fadl Al-Rahman, owner of Al-Hijaz Opticals chain, stated that the prolonging of the situation would damage his business.
“The primary impact started to become clear as businessmen stopped traveling to China and were unable to follow up on the updates of their fields,” he told Arab News, adding that accelerating infection rates now threatened the movement of goods because employees in many Chinese cities were staying at home.
“I have canceled a flight in early February due to health concerns and warnings I have received from my friends,” Al-Rahman said, noting that he would suffer significant losses if the situation persisted.
Abdulrahman Al-Maliki, a ceramics, porcelain and sanitary materials importer, said that he was waiting for goods to arrive, expressing his concern at the epidemic’s spread to other major Chinese cities.
“I fear that trade exchanges will stop, become longer or more complicated. We have all these obstacles in mind and their impact will be significant. We might resort to acquiring our needs from other markets, but not before suffering losses worth millions of riyals,” said Al-Maliki. China, he added, was the largest supplier of goods to the world, saying the value of Saudi-Chinese commercial exchanges exceeded $65 billion.
Abdulrahim Al-Andijani, owner of Beit Al-Arous shops, was bullish about the future of Saudi-Chinese trade.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Wuhan SARS

