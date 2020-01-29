You are here

  • Home
  • British journalist details lengthy Iranian detention

British journalist details lengthy Iranian detention

Nicholas Pelham — who had acquired a rare journalist’s visa to Iran after three years of applying — had arrived in the country during a period of heightened tensions. (Courtesy YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kmr3

Updated 29 January 2020
Charlie Peters

British journalist details lengthy Iranian detention

  • An Iranian judge gave authority for Nicholas Pelham to be detained and questioned for 48 hours, but Pelham would not leave Iran for seven weeks
  • He was kept under strict limitations after Iran seized a British-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz
Updated 29 January 2020
Charlie Peters

LONDON: Nicholas Pelham, The Economist’s Middle East correspondent, was paying his bill at a Tehran hotel in July 2019 when he was detained.

Pelham — who had acquired a rare journalist’s visa to Iran after three years of applying — had arrived in the country during a period of heightened tensions between Tehran and London.

An Iranian judge gave authority for him to be detained and questioned for 48 hours, but Pelham could not leave Iran for seven weeks.

He was kept under strict limitations after Iran seized a British-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted a dramatic escalation in regional tensions. 

Pelham said his trip before the detention was unsuccessful. None of the interview requests that he submitted were cleared, despite him being given press accreditation.

“Iran is pretty much unique in that it not only provides a minder who is supposed to be with you 24 hours a day, but you also have to pay for the privilege for his presence,” he told The Economist Asks podcast, which was published on Tuesday. 

“This is a minder who isn’t just there to make sure that you don’t slip up, but also to make sure that anyone you interview doesn’t slip up. They make it clear to any interlocutor that they’re vetting conversations.”

Pelham said the men who detained him checked his phones, laptop and notebooks. He told the podcast that he was reunited with his belongings at the airport, but was then taken into a separate room away from the departures lounge and was introduced to a man called “the doctor,” who revealed himself to be his interrogator for the next two and a half weeks. 

After the conclusion of his interrogation, he was blindfolded and driven out of the airport, where he was taken to an office for another round of questioning. He was later freed, but was not allowed to leave the country.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday described Pelham’s detention as “a worrying development in Tehran’s strategy of hostage-taking.” 

Topics: Iran Strait of Hormuz Nicholas Pelham

Related

Middle-East
The enduring stain of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis
Middle-East
UK-Iranian begins fresh hunger strike in Tehran jail

Thousands join Gaza protests against peace plan

Updated 30 January 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Thousands join Gaza protests against peace plan

  • ‘This plan poses a major challenge that requires us to change our approach to dealing with everything’
Updated 30 January 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets of Gaza to protest against US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled peace plan for the Middle East.

Youths set fire to tires and burned pictures of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Social media was also awash with angry backlashes to the deal which many posters claimed would only exert further pressure on the Palestinian people.

As part of the long-awaited plan, Trump has proposed a Palestinian state double the size of existing Palestinian territories, with East Jerusalem as its capital and a US Embassy there.

But Hamas official Raafat Morra said: “National unity and Palestinian popular steadfastness at home and abroad, adhering to the resistance project by all means, and cooperating with the living forces in the nation, are the best ways to confront the new American-Israeli plan.”

Reiterating Hamas’ comprehensive rejection of the plan, he added that it would lead to the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause, the confirmation of the Israeli occupation, and the cancelation of all Palestinian rights.”

Secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, said on Wednesday that the US president’s “deal of the century” threw up great challenges.

“This plan poses a major challenge that requires us to change our approach to dealing with everything. This challenge must make us leave the norm and push us to create new facts with our sacrifices and to have the willingness and motivation to confront and address this bullying without hesitation,” he added.

Shops closed and students stayed away from schools on Wednesday in Gaza after Palestinian factions called for a general strike.

Sama Ayoub, 45, said: “My children did not go to school today. We reject the deal of the century, which I believe to be the slap of the century. As (Palestinian) President Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) said, there will be no peace without obtaining the minimum of our rights.

“What do they want us to accept — that we give up Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and all our rights, that our lands be confiscated without being refused, that we accept it for money?” she added.

But Raed Dabban, 35, said: “There are exciting aspects of the deal. Our current situation in Palestine is bad, especially in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian leaders must search for solutions to reality in the Gaza Strip in particular and strengthen the resilience of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, so that everyone can reject with all power the concessions that compromise our rights.

“We are on the threshold of a critical stage in our political life and our future, and our living conditions are bad. People cannot stand up without the ingredients for resilience. This is the role of leaders,” he added.

Following a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political bureau chief, Abbas announced on Tuesday that a delegation from Ramallah would be sent to Gaza for reconciliation talks. Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat also said that a delegation from the Fatah party would go to Gaza next week to meet with Hamas.

Topics: Middle East peace plan Gaza

Related

Special
Middle-East
Palestinians consider next step in opposition to US plan
Special
Middle-East
‘Palestinians have to work and fight together,’ Middle East's elder statesman Lakhdar Brahimi tells Arab News

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh
Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives
First W20 meeting kicks off in Riyadh
King Abdul Aziz University launches Saudi Association for English Language Education 
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian embassy celebrates Republic Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.