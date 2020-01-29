You are here

US golf star Patrick Reed surprises local students with school visit

Patrick Reed during his visit for the second time at a local school. (Getty Images)
Updated 29 January 2020
Arab News

Updated 29 January 2020

  • I want to be a worldwide player but also help grow the game of golf, so any time we get the juniors involved, it’s a special moment for me, Reed says
Updated 29 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Efforts to grow the game of golf in Saudi Arabia were boosted on Wednesday when former Masters winner and world No. 12 Patrick Reed surprised over 100 school students with a visit on the eve of the Saudi International.

The visit was part of Golf Saudi’s drive to inspire a million people to try the game in the next decade, part of the country’s investment in sport at all levels.

Reed returned to the school he first visited last year, to meet and talk to students about golf, the importance of sport and being active, as well as important lessons from his career.

Following the visit, Reed said: “I want to be a worldwide player but also help grow the game of golf, so any time we get the juniors involved, it’s a special moment for me. I came (to the school) last year and had an amazing time. Coming back and seeing some familiar and new faces, just the support they’ve given myself and the golf tournament in general is unbelievable. We had a blast. I can’t wait to do it again.”

Acknowledging the event’s mission to attract a new audience and grow golf with people of all ages, he added: “Last year when we were out there on the course, seeing as many kids as we did walking around, it’s awesome to see. That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Reed also referenced the responsibility he feels to travel to emerging golf markets to bolster the game worldwide.

“That’s the only way golf is going to grow in the next generation and generations after that is by doing things that Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer did, and the things that Tiger (Woods) and Phil (Mickelson) have done, and now it’s our role.”

Lourens de Jager from The World Academy said: “Patrick has created a love for golf, an interest and it’s definitely a huge change since last year. We are now taking our students to the course to start playing golf. This tournament creates a lot of excitement and will hopefully encourage them to pursue as a career as well.”

Commenting on what message from Patrick best resonated with the students, de Jager added: “Perseverance. Nothing comes easy. You have to work at it and as soon as you achieve a certain milestone, it becomes more difficult. You have to keep persevering until you reach his level. That’s the most important message.”

 The Saudi International is part of the country’s investment in sport at all levels; from the grassroots to partnerships with history-making global events and superstars.

Sports hosted include World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Formula-E, the Dakar Rally, international tennis, Italian and Spanish Super Cup football, plus international football. This past December, the world watched on as Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to retain his world heavyweight boxing titles in the Clash On The Dunes.

 The Kingdom’s golf investment includes the building of top-class golf facilities including 13 new courses by 2030, development of junior talent with training and coaching, plus events.

 In December, the Ladies European Tour announced the first ever professional women’s golf event in the Kingdom, the Saudi Ladies Championship, which will take place in March, also at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Oscar Pujol heads Spanish top 3 after first stage of Saudi Titan Series bike race

Updated 30 January 2020

Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

Oscar Pujol heads Spanish top 3 after first stage of Saudi Titan Series bike race

  • More than 140 riders from around the world are competing
Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

HAIL: Spanish cyclist Oscar Pujol leads the field after the first stage of the inaugural Titan Series Saudi Arabia mountain bike race in Hail region. He finished 3 minutes 11 seconds ahead of fellow Spaniard Josep Betalú, with Julen Zubero completing a Spanish top three, 4 minutes and 18 seconds behind Pujol.

Silvia Roura, also from Spain, opened up a commanding lead over her rivals in 13-rider woman’s race, finishing the stage more than 30 minutes clear.

More than 140 riders from around the world are competing in the new event from the organizers of the established Titan Desert race. The Saudi event forms part of the Hail Season activities.

The 89 kilometer opening stage started from the Millennium Hotel and wound through the desert towards Jaw’s campsite. It was the first of four daily stages covering a total distance of 366 km divided into four stages in the shadow of Aja Mountains.

On Thursday, riders will tackle the second stage, which at 109 km is the longest of the race.
 

