DiplomaticQuarter: Indian embassy celebrates Republic Day

Indian Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh hosted the National Day reception with Hani Kashif of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar & Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed cutting cake on Republic Day reception
Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar & Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed at Indian Republic Day Reception
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian embassy celebrates Republic Day

  Prince Faisal released a special publication on India-Saudi relations to mark the anniversary
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar joined Saudi dignitaries and businessmen at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed hosted the event to honor the historic date of Jan. 26, 1950, when India’s constitution came into effect and the country became a republic.

Prince Faisal released a special publication on India-Saudi relations to mark the anniversary.

Sayeed told the gathering that India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship has evolved into a multi-faceted and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their strong support in elevating the bilateral relations between our countries into a strategic partnership, and for ensuring the well-being of the 2.6 million Indian nationals who live in the Kingdom.” he said.

“The leadership of both countries is keen to strengthen and expand bilateral relations in diverse fields such as trade, investments and economic cooperation, infrastructure, security and defense cooperation, energy security, food security, health care, entertainment, civil aviation, tourism and culture, along with people-to-people engagement.”

The envoy said that an agreement to form a Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kingdom in October 2019 marks a new era in bilateral relations.

Earlier Sayeed read out the president’s message to a gathering of more than 600 members of the Indian community.

In Jeddah, Indian Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh hosted the National Day reception with Hani Kashif, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protocol department, as chief guest.

Sheikh highlighted the consulate’s efforts to look after the welfare of the 1 million-strong Indian community in the western region of the Kingdom.
 

Updated 30 January 2020

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

RIYADH: An energy efficiency seminar was organized by the Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) in cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The seminar was held at Japanese Embassy in Riyadh in partnership with the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center.

Hirofumi Miyake, interim Japanese chargé d’affaires in Riyadh, stressed the importance of energy saving and conservation and mentioned that Japan had been making enormous contributions to the policymaking processes in Saudi Arabia.

SEHAI executive director, Ismael Mufarreh, said that the seminar aimed to address the rationalization of energy consumption and increase efficiency in various sectors. He said trainees at SEHAI would also be given comprehensive training in the field energy conservation. 

