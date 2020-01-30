Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

RIYADH: An energy efficiency seminar was organized by the Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) in cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The seminar was held at Japanese Embassy in Riyadh in partnership with the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center.

Hirofumi Miyake, interim Japanese chargé d’affaires in Riyadh, stressed the importance of energy saving and conservation and mentioned that Japan had been making enormous contributions to the policymaking processes in Saudi Arabia.

SEHAI executive director, Ismael Mufarreh, said that the seminar aimed to address the rationalization of energy consumption and increase efficiency in various sectors. He said trainees at SEHAI would also be given comprehensive training in the field energy conservation.