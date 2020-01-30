You are here

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

RIYADH: An energy efficiency seminar was organized by the Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) in cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The seminar was held at Japanese Embassy in Riyadh in partnership with the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center.

Hirofumi Miyake, interim Japanese chargé d’affaires in Riyadh, stressed the importance of energy saving and conservation and mentioned that Japan had been making enormous contributions to the policymaking processes in Saudi Arabia.

SEHAI executive director, Ismael Mufarreh, said that the seminar aimed to address the rationalization of energy consumption and increase efficiency in various sectors. He said trainees at SEHAI would also be given comprehensive training in the field energy conservation. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives

Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives

Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development will launch 20 new initiatives to stimulate and strengthen the business environment for the private sector. The ministry also wants to increase localization of job opportunities and promote competitiveness in the job market.

The initiatives follow a series of workshops held with the private sector and job seekers as well as meetings with government agencies.

Initiatives include the development of recruitment policies and mechanisms, including those related to visas for establishing new facilities, in addition to developing the online portal for government support and seasonal visas, providing training and development opportunities for Saudi job seekers and employees, and providing advice and support to all workers. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

