You are here

  • Home
  • Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian show jumper 

Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian show jumper 

The couple shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal on Instagram. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bq77s

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian show jumper 

  • Both Jennifer and Nassar shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal on Instagram
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates’ eldest daughter is engaged to the Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar, she announced Wednesday. 

Both Jennifer and Nassar shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal. 

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” Gates, who is a medical student and an equestrian athlete, wrote to her 203 thousand Instagram followers. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy boyfriend day- I like you a little bit

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on

I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over,” she added.

Nassar, who grew up in Kuwait, was not able to hide his excitement either. “SHE SAID YES!!” he wrote. “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined... and so much more.” 

In a picture Nassar shared, we were able to see the bride-to-be’s sparkling jewel as they held hands during their skiing holiday.

Topics: Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar Bill Gates daughter

Related

Lifestyle
Coffee Beans Festival returns to Saudi Arabia’s Jazan for its seventh edition
Lifestyle
Stars look to Lebanese designers on music’s biggest night

Global Game Jam: The UAE’s 48-hour race to develop a game

Global Game Jam will run from Jan 30. to Feb. 1. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2020
Hams Saleh

Global Game Jam: The UAE’s 48-hour race to develop a game

  • The Global Game Jam will give fans a chance to build a game that focuses on a secret theme — announced on the day — within a 48-hour condensed development cycle
Updated 30 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: With an array of festivals and events lined up this season, there is something rather intriguing scheduled for game creators in the UAE. 

The Global Game Jam is being held in Dubai from Jan. 30 to Feb.1 and will give fans a chance to build a game that focuses on a secret theme — announced on the day — within a 48-hour condensed development cycle. 

“Once the secret theme of the game is disclosed on the day of the event, participants will start searching for the team members and should immediately brainstorm and filter all the ideas based on their skills,” Ahmed Fouad, a game development lecturer at SAE Institute, told Arab News. 

“At this stage, the team will also schedule their sleep hours and divide the work among the members — artists will work on the characters and environment and programmers will start prototyping the game mechanics,” he added. 

The competitors will have to create a game within a 48-hour condensed development cycle. (Supplied)

Usually, the game development process can take years and so one of the biggest challenges of the event, according to Fouad, is the time limit and the fact that participants are designing and developing a game with people they have never met before.

“But during the game jams we have witnessed fantastic ideas and with the help of good team members, it can be brought to fruition as well,” he said. 

Another challenge faced when designing a game, according to Anna Tookey — a member of the Dubai’s SAE Institute student council — is when to say no.

“Often, we will find an idea that we love and cling to it thinking that nothing could beat this idea and it’s my ticket to fame. Turns out your first idea is usually your worst, the more times you scrap the idea and open your mind to others, (the more likely you are to) find something that truly works,” she told Arab News. 

Topics: Global Game Jam

Latest updates

Bill Gates’ daughter engaged to Egyptian show jumper 
Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib: monitor
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Sofia Kenin ousts top-ranked Ash Barty to reach Australian Open final
Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.