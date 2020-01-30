Saudi Culture Ministry honors artists at sculpture symposium

DIRIYAH: The Ministry of Culture concluded on Thursday the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium with a celebration in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter to honor participating artists.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture, honored Saudi artist Ali Al-Tokhais in recognition of his efforts in serving sculpture for 40 years.

The celebration also honored international artists who participated in the symposium and made innovative sculptures for twenty days, from Jan. 10 to 30.

Fayez said that the ministry is driven to provide platforms that celebrate sculpting, describing it as one of the beautiful art forms.

He thanked the international artists who participated in the symposium and made “sculptures that will be concrete evidence of their innovation, and remain permanent evidence in the Kingdom to reflect the extent of the development of civilization in Saudi culture, in line with Saudi vision 2030, which gave culture and arts a space to shine and thrive.”

Twenty artists from around the world participated in the symposium and made their sculptures in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.