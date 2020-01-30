You are here

Saudi Culture Ministry honors artists at sculpture symposium

Saudi Ministry of Culture concluded on Thursday the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium in Riyadh.
Saudi Ministry of Culture concluded on Thursday the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Ministry of Culture concluded on Thursday the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 30 January 2020
  • Twenty artists from around the world participated in the symposium
SPA

DIRIYAH: The Ministry of Culture concluded on Thursday the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium with a celebration in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter to honor participating artists.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture, honored Saudi artist Ali Al-Tokhais in recognition of his efforts in serving sculpture for 40 years.

The celebration also honored international artists who participated in the symposium and made innovative sculptures for twenty days, from Jan. 10 to 30.

Fayez said that the ministry is driven to provide platforms that celebrate sculpting, describing it as one of the beautiful art forms.

He thanked the international artists who participated in the symposium and made “sculptures that will be concrete evidence of their innovation, and remain permanent evidence in the Kingdom to reflect the extent of the development of civilization in Saudi culture, in line with Saudi vision 2030, which gave culture and arts a space to shine and thrive.”

Twenty artists from around the world participated in the symposium and made their sculptures in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

  • The drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: A major Saudi-Egyptian maritime training exercise on Thursday drew to a close with organizers hailing it a great success.

Codenamed Morgan-16, drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga, 53 km south of Hurghada, and included a mock battle and the use of live ammunition.

The joint training also concentrated on naval self-defense measures, wireless communication, electronic warfare, and search and rescue operations for stricken aircraft and ships.

During a mock battle, marine units were presented with a fast-moving military scenario which exercise organizers said they handled with “accuracy and skill.”

As part of a shooting drill, teams used live ammunition to destroy hostile surface targets and secure marine units against air attacks, and other aspects of the training including refueling at sea and the interpretation of practical data on unusual threats. 

Special forces attached to the Saudi and Egyptian navies carried out a practical demonstration on the activities of visitation and inspection rights as well as vertical and horizontal intrusion techniques.

There was also training on methods for conducting island raids.

Several high-ranking officers from the Saudi and Egyptian armed forces attended the joint exercises which culminated with a closing ceremony on Thursday.
 

