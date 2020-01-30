You are here

OIC rights' body rejects Trump's Middle East peace plan

Trump's plan has been rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas, which rules Gaza. (AFP)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it the "deal of the century."
JEDDAH: A human rights body at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

His plan includes a Palestinian state and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements. The US leader said Jerusalem would remain Israel’s “undivided” capital, but that the Palestinian capital would “include areas of East Jerusalem.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it the "deal of the century."

Trump's plan has been rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) said that a peace initiative would only succeed when it followed the “inalienable right to self-determination” of Palestinians guaranteed by international law and UN resolutions. Any peace process needed to have the full involvement of the Palestinians, who were the aggrieved party, it added.

It reiterated its view that any unilateral act to alter the demographic, geographic and historical status of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) not only contravened international law including the Fourth Geneva Convention, it would go against against several UN Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council Resolutions, which affirmed the status of Al-Quds as an occupied territory under Israel since 1967.

The commission welcomed statements from the UN and the OIC, giving its full support to a two- state solution that must help Palestinians to establish their own independent, viable and contiguous state in pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital including their “unquestionable right” to return to their homes and property, as decided in UN resolutions and guaranteed by international law.
 

Topics: Middle East peace plan

UAE has 'nothing to worry about' regarding coronavirus, says health ministry

  • Al-Rand assured parents that it was safe to send children to schools
  • Reminded citizens and residents to take information only from official sources
LONDON: People living in the UAE have “nothing to worry about” regarding cases of coronavirus and should be wary of false information spread on social media, the emirates’ health ministry said on Thursday.

When contacted by Arab News, the health ministry reiterated the message given by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand who said four patients — a Chinese family made up of four members visiting the UAE — were in a stable condition and were receiving treatment at hospitals, adding there was no reason to worry.

The assistant undersecretary for health centers and clinics sector at the ministry also advised citizens and residents “to be careful of tendentious rumors being spread through social media.”

Al-Rand, who is also the chairman of the National Committee for Implementation of International Health Regulations and Fight Against Pandemics, said: “As I mentioned, the situation is stable, and there is nothing to worry about, everyone should carry on with their lives normally.”

Al-Rand assured parents that it was safe to send children to schools, as well as visiting malls and workplaces as usual.

“The health situation is excellent for sending children to school, there were no cases recorded for the coronavirus in UAE schools.

“Epidemiological Investigation Centers at the Health Ministry and other institutes are working around the clock to record any new cases diagnosed,” he said.

“UAE airports have taken precautionary measures by installing thermal sensors as well as using a guide for passengers coming from China that provides their contact details in cases of emergency or if they showed any symptoms of the coronavirus. They have to record that at any health centers,” he added.

Al-Rand also used his video message to remind citizens and residents of the UAE to take information only from official sources and through contacting affiliated information centers.

Topics: Middle East UAE coronavirus China Coronavirus

