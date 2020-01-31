You are here

  • Home
  • Mexican forest guardian suffered head trauma before drowning

Mexican forest guardian suffered head trauma before drowning

Rebeca Valencia Gonzalez holds up a picture of her husband, environmental activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez, in their home in Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfya6

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Mexican forest guardian suffered head trauma before drowning

  • Relatives of Homero Gómez González speculated his death wasn’t accidental
  • The body was discovered Wednesday in a holding pond near the mountain forest reserve that Gómez González long protected
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

OCAMPO, Mexico: An anti-logging activist prominent in efforts to protect a Mexican forest where monarch butterflies spend the winter suffered head trauma and drowned in a pond, authorities announced Thursday night, potentially adding weight to the fears of family and other activists that he was murdered.

Even before the announcement, relatives of Homero Gómez González speculated his death wasn’t accidental and said bad things are happening to human rights and environmental activists in Mexico, and people are afraid.

“Something strange is happening, because they’re finishing off all the activists, the people who are doing something for society,” the dead man’s brother, Amado Gomez, said Thursday at the funeral.

The body was discovered Wednesday in a holding pond near the mountain forest reserve that Gómez González long protected. Michoacan state prosecutors had said a few hours later that an initial review indicated a drowning and found no signs of trauma, but their latest statement said more detailed autopsy results produced evidence of a head injury.

Authorities gave no other information on the injury and did not say how it might have been inflicted. They said an investigation continued, suggesting the case wasn’t considered an accident.

The threadbare clothes of the mourners and the few candles and simple floral arrangements at Gómez Gonzalez’s funeral underlined the tough background of the struggle being played out in the butterflies’ winter nesting grounds, where the creatures shelter in the tall pine and fir forests.

Grinding poverty and gang violence fuel twin threats to the butterfly reserve — illegal logging and encroaching plantations of avocados. The latter is the only legal crop that provides a decent income in this region.

For the last decade, Gómez Gonzàlez fought to keep loggers out of the reserve, leading marches, demonstrations and anti-logging patrols. He tried to persuade the government to increase the meager stipend that local farmers receive for preserving trees.

He also worked to convince about 260 fellow communal land owners that they should replant trees on land cleared for corn plots. By local accounts, he managed to reforest about 150 hectares (370 acres) of previously cleared land.

Like other places in the world, increasingly scarce water also plays a role in the conflict. Gómez Gonzàlez and other communal land owners had asked the nearby town of Angangueo for payments in return for water they receive from clear mountain streams that survive only because the forests are protected.

His death has sparked fears among fellow who didn’t have his education and public speaking skills.

“A lot of the communal land owners fear that with his death, the forests are finished,” said Amado Gómez.

“I would like to ask the authorities to do their job and do more to protect activists like my brother, because lately in Mexico a lot of activists have died,” he said.
“With his death, not only my family lost a loved one; but the whole world, and the monarch butterfly and the forests lost, too.”

International organizations have drawn attention to attacks on environmental activists and conservationists in Mexico in recent years.

London-based Global Witness counted 15 killings of environmental activists in Mexico in 2017 and 14 in 2018. In an October 2019 report, Amnesty International said that 12 had been killed in the first nine months of that year.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described Gómez Gonzàlez’s death as “regrettable” and “painful.”

“It’s part of what leads us to apply ourselves more every day to guarantee peace and tranquility in the country,” López Obrador said. There were 35,588 homicides in Mexico in 2019, a new record, but a total that rose at a lower annual rate than recent years.

The activist’s relatives had reported him missing Jan. 14, after not seeing him since the previous evening at a traditional celebration.

His body was found in a small agricultural reservoir in Ocampo, state prosecutor Adrián López Solís said. The pond is approximately 32 feet square and 20 feet deep, but only about half full of water, and is on land adjoining property where Gómez González attended the party.

Prosecutors said Thursday night that robbery appeared not to be a potential motive, since almost $500 in cash was found on his body. López Solís also said earlier that relatives had received a ransom call demanding money, but an investigation determined it was not credible and just an attempt to extort money.

While the circumstances of the death remained unclear, Greenpeace Mexico issued a statement calling it a “murder.”

“We condemn the fact that defending the land, natural resources and biodiversity converts activists into targets for threats, persecution and the cowardly act of taking their lives,” the group said.

Activists in Mexico said the death could be related to disputes over illegal logging, water or income from visitors’ fees to the El Rosario butterfly reserve. Gómez González was the head of the reserve’s management council.

López Obrador raised criminality surrounding illegal logging. “It’s tied to criminal organizations and we’re working on this,” he said.
Millions of monarchs come to the forests of Michoacan and other nearby areas after making the 3,400-mile (5,500-kilometer) migration from the United States and Canada.

They need healthy tree cover to protect them from rain and cold weather. Mexico has clamped down on illegal logging, which was once a major threat to the reserves but which has fallen to about one-third last year’s level.

But there have been reports of increased “salvage” logging of supposedly sick trees. Orley Taylor, an ecology professor at the University of Kansas and director of Monarch Watch, said it wasn’t immediately clear what impact Gómez González’s death would have on conservation efforts in the reserve.

“There are increasing pressures on the forest from both the illegal loggers and the avocado growers and possibly the gangs that extort protection from various parties in the region,” Taylor said. “This dynamic is widely known, but how to deal with these threats to the forests, residents and monarchs will be a challenge for the (Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve), its residents and local and regional authorities.

Topics: Mexico

Related

Business & Economy
Mexico objects to labor enforcement provision in North American trade deal
Ex-Mexico security chief long haunted by corruption claims

Chinese city hit by coronavirus was ‘like a ghost town’

Updated 31 January 2020
AP

Chinese city hit by coronavirus was ‘like a ghost town’

  • Jarred Evans, a professional football player in China, was one of 195 Americans evacuated from the city of Wuhan amid a coronavirus outbreak
  • The World Health Organization declared a global emergency on Thursday even though most of the coronavirus cases are in China
Updated 31 January 2020
AP

RIVERSIDE, California: Jarred Evans, a professional football player in China, is used to wearing a helmet and shoulder pads. But in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak, he’s switched to a mask and medical gloves.
“When you’re dealing with life and death, it’s a whole different ball game,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday.
Evans, 27, was one of 195 Americans evacuated from the city of Wuhan and flown to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California until authorities confirm they don’t have the coronavirus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 170 people.
Most cases are in China, but the outbreak has spread to more than a dozen countries, and the World Health Organization declared a global emergency Thursday.
The US on Thursday confirmed the country’s first case of person-to-person spread of the virus, a man who is married to a Chicago woman in her 60s who got sick after she returned from a trip to Wuhan.
Evans and the other evacuees, including children ranging from around a year old to about 13, are staying at the sprawling base where they received a battery of blood tests and were given nose, throat and mouth swabs, Evans said. Some test results won’t be back for a week, he added.
While the surroundings are fairly comfortable, Evans said Thursday that he and others are still being cautious about mingling.
“I’m still wearing my mask and I’m still wearing my gloves,” he said in a telephone interview. “We’re still not knowing who has it. I’m still taking major precautions. You don’t know whether you’re in the clear.”
“Today a lot of kids were enjoying the weather,” he said, and the base provided scooters, bikes, footballs and soccer balls for them to play with.
But at dinnertime, Evans added, “everyone’s getting their food and going right back to their rooms.”
Those being held at the base 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles arrived Wednesday morning. They aren’t required to stay but had agreed to remain for at least 72 hours. Officials also can quarantine any of those evacuated on a case-by-case basis.
That happened to another American who tried to leave Wednesday night.
Officials in Riverside County ordered the person quarantined for two weeks unless medically cleared sooner, said Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the county’s public health agency.
The order was issued “as a result of the unknown risk to the public” because the person had not undergone a complete health evaluation, the agency said.
It can take up to 14 days for someone who is infected to develop symptoms, health officials believe. None of the Americans housed at base have shown symptoms of the virus since their arrival, Arballo said.
Evans said he would remain until testing shows he is free of the virus.
He is a professional quarterback who moved to Wuhan several years ago to play in a Chinese football league.
The city of 11 million people felt joyful, he said, with residents getting ready for the Lunar New Year.
Then, in a matter of days, “it turned into chaos” as news broke of the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak. Suddenly, Evans said, people were swarming pharmacies and stores to get masks and disinfectant spray.
Friends translated the news for Evans, who speaks no Chinese.
“I stocked up on rice, noodles, water, anything that could help me survive for a week or two,” Evans said.
The Chinese government shut down the city. Buses, trains, taxis, and personal cars were banned. The military patrolled some streets.
“That’s when people, honestly, stayed locked in their homes,” Evans said.
He compared the deserted city to an Old West ghost town.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” he said. “Imagine New York city being shut down. I was completely scared at first, because I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen. I don’t speak the language, and my family is so far away.”
Evans holed up in his home for a week and a half until he received the news that the US Embassy was evacuating its diplomats and their families and other US citizens.
He was notified that a chartered flight was carrying some of the 1,000 or so Americans in Wuhan back to the United States. The flight was coming in the next day.
Evans said he was told, “If you can make it there, you’re on the flight.”
“It was a race against time,” he said.
Evans found an acquaintance who drove him to the airport. The embassy notified Chinese authorities of the license plate number so he could pass through the guarded streets.
Evans said he was No. 171 out of 195 people permitted on board.
On the plane were two men in full hazardous material suits, who warned them about the seriousness of the outbreak. Nobody appeared sick but all of the passengers decided to wear masks throughout the flight, Evans said.
The plane flew to Anchorage, where the passengers had health screenings, and then landed at March Reserve Air Base on Wednesday morning. The US arrival was joyful, Evans said.
“We were clapping, smiling, laughing ... there were cheers,” he said.
Once he is cleared, Evans intends to visit his family. Then it’s on to Switzerland, where is signed to play with the Bern Grizzlies this year. But he would like to return to Wuhan when the coronavirus outbreak recedes.
“The community is amazing, the people in Wuhan are amazing. China is a beautiful place,” he said.
But the threat of the deadly disease has left its mark.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Evans said. “The weirdest thing is the threat of man. You can actually get this virus by shaking hands.”
“I’m a very hands-on person,” he said, “And for me to be quiet and not to interact with others has been one of the hurtful things that I have to do. But to protect myself, I have to do it.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
Middle-East
Coronavirus: Wearing a face mask ‘not sufficient’ to avoid infection

Latest updates

Mexican forest guardian suffered head trauma before drowning
Chinese city hit by coronavirus was ‘like a ghost town’
Brain injuries in Iraq put attention on invisible war wounds
Republicans confident they can block new Trump trial witnesses, but uncertainty remains
Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.