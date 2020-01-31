Three killed in Boko Haram suicide bombing in Nigeria

You are here

This screen grab image taken from a video released on January 2, 2018 by militant group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram fighters during a Christmas Day attack on a military checkpoint in Molai village on the outskirts of the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri. (AFP)
  • The girl, aged around 12, detonated the device late Thursday when open-air classes were on in Muna Dalti
  • The two bombers sneaked into the area together but split to attack different targets
KANO, Nigeria: A girl detonated a bomb, killing three boys at an Islamic seminary in northeast Nigeria in an attack that bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, a local militia and residents said Friday.

The girl, aged around 12, detonated the device late Thursday when open-air classes were on in Muna Dalti, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

She walked up to the group of boys who were just ending their lessons and “blew herself up in their midst,” Mohammed Bola, head of the militia in the area, told AFP.

“She killed three boys and injured four others,” Bola said about the attack which happened around 1900 GMT.

Moments earlier, another young girl stormed into a house in the area and detonated her explosives, injuring one person, said resident Salisu Mohammed.

“The house was totally destroyed. Luckily, no one was killed as the occupants of the house were outside chatting with neighbors,” he said.

The two bombers sneaked into the area together but split to attack different targets, Bola said.

The scene of the bombings, a popular night time venue for residents, has been repeatedly targeted by suicide attacks blamed on Boko Haram.

The militant group is notorious for suicide attacks on civilian targets including schools, mosques and motor parks.

In April, three people were killed and 33 injured in twin suicide blasts among a crowd in Muna Dalti which houses a sprawling camp for thousands displaced by the militia violence.

Another faction affiliated to the Daesh group focuses on military targets, although it has recently been blamed for attacks on civilians.

The decade-long violence has killed 35,000 people in northeast Nigeria and displaced around two million from their homes, creating a dire humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response to combat the militant groups.

Topics: Nigeria

Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

  • So far there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Pakistan, however four Pakistani students in China have been confirmed as infected
  • Some 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis are living in China, while more than 500 Pakistani students are in virus-hit Wuhan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended all direct flights with China, after a global health emergency was declared over the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 200 people.
"We have suspended all the direct flights to and from China with immediate effect till February 02," Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), he told AFP.
The spokesperson didn't comment on the reason for the flight suspensions. A decision on whether flights will be resumed will be made on Sunday.
The three airlines affected are Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air China and China Southern Airlines, Khokhar said.
"We have received a notification from civil aviation authority regarding the flight suspension to China, since it is a decision from the regulatory body we will obey its directions," said PIA spokesman Aamir Memon.
So far there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Pakistan, however four Pakistani students in China have been confirmed as infected.
Some 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis are living in China, while more than 500 Pakistani students are in virus-hit Wuhan, according to officials.
The foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday that there were no immediate plans to evacuate Pakistani citizens from China.
Separately, Zafar Mirza, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on heath, told a press conference: "We don't want to make any emotional decision which could bring this disease to Pakistan, we will take a rational decision on appropriate time."

Meanwhile, India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid the outbreak.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Pakistan

