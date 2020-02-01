China reports 259 people have died of new virus; 11,800 sick

You are here

Officials in protective suits checking on an elderly man wearing a facemask who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan. (AFP)
  • China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine
  • Beginning Sunday, the US will also begin funneling all flights to the US from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness
BEIJING: China reported Saturday 259 people have died of a new virus, which has now infected nearly 11,800, as the United States took drastic steps that will temporarily bar foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days.
Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening at select ports of entry and required to undertake 14 days of self-screening to ensure they don’t pose a health risk. Those returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.
Beginning Sunday, the US will also begin funneling all flights to the US from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency. A public health emergency in the US allows the government to tap additional resources to send to states, such as emergency funding and if necessary drugs or equipment from the national stockpile, and to suspend certain legal requirements.
Japan and Germany also advised against non-essential travel and Britain did as well, except for Hong Kong and Macao. Popular holiday and shopping destination Singapore barred Chinese from traveling there, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to do so.
China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded more than 600 points Friday as the outbreak continued to widen, stoking fears that the travel restrictions and other uncertainties caused by the health emergency in the world’s second-largest economy could dent global growth.
Since China informed WHO about the new virus in late December, at least 23 countries have reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.
Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China, and WHO noted with its emergency declaration Thursday it was especially concerned that some cases abroad also involved human-to-human transmission. It defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Topics: China China Coronavirus

Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

DES MOINES, Iowa: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent roughly $180 million in the month after his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, a staggering sum that’s drastically more than all other leading contenders spent during much of the past year combined.
Since his late entry into the race in November, the former New York City mayor has drawn withering criticism from rivals who accuse him of using his massive fortune, estimated to be $60 billion, in an attempt to buy the party’s nomination. The spending, detailed in a campaign finance report that all candidates must submit to the Federal Election Commission on Friday, has enabled Bloomberg to dominate TV advertising and become a credible contender, even though he hasn’t appeared in a debate and is not competing in many early voting states.
On Sunday, he will go head-to-head with President Donald Trump in dueling ads that air during the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the other leading candidates have been drawing down their cash reserves in a final push before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.
Money may not be an obstacle for Bloomberg. But the cash-on-hand sums reported by former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will offer a key indication of the health of their campaigns.
A poor performance during the caucuses on Monday combined with an anemic bank account balance could be a death knell for their campaign, or at least make it difficult to persuade donors to give more money.
“For the guys and gals who have spent substantial resources getting to this stage in Iowa, if they don’t meet expectations, they are going to be in a position where they have to live off the land in the coming weeks, which is not a fun place to be,” said Danny Diaz, a Republican consultant who was a senior adviser for Mitt Romney’s 2012 White House bid and the manager of Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The totals reported Friday will show where the candidates stood at the end of 2019 and don’t reflect the month of spending in the sprint before the caucuses. Buttigieg reported that he spent $34 million in the final three months of the year and had $14.5 million cash on hand, while Warren spent $33 million with $13.7 million in the bank. Klobuchar had $4.9 million in reserve after spending $10.1 million during that period.
Most others had yet to file reports.
Those who rely on traditional donors to fund their campaigns will likely face additional headwinds coming out of Iowa unless the bring in new donors because many of their most ardent supporters have already given the $2,800 maximum. The two leading progressives in the race, Warren and Sanders, on the other hand, have relied on an army of small-dollar grassroots donors chipping in small amounts — a source of campaign cash that doesn’t easily max out.
“If one underperforms (in Iowa) and you’re strapped for cash, you’re probably going to crash and burn,” said David Brock, a major Democratic fundraiser who leads two outside groups that are targeting Trump in the general election. “It may be that we see even further winnowing of the field soon.”
In October, Biden reported that he had just $9 million on hand at the end of September, which was far less than Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg. On Friday, his campaign announced in a memo to supporters that January was their strongest fundraising month since the launch of his campaign. But campaign manager Greg Schultz also downplayed the importance of being a leading fundraiser.
“Elections ultimately are not about money, they’re about having the right message and vision for the country. But you have to have the resources to compete, which we unequivocally do,” Schultz wrote.

Topics: Democratic presidential race

