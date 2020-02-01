You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook fights spread of misinformation about virus online

Facebook fights spread of misinformation about virus online

Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook's head of health, said in a post, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, that the social media platform's third-party fact-checkers are reviewing content and debunking false claims related to the coronavirus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/944ar

Updated 01 February 2020
AP

Facebook fights spread of misinformation about virus online

  • The company will also limit the spread of posts debunked by its third-party fact checkers
  • Since the outbreak began a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online
Updated 01 February 2020
AP

Facebook says it’s working to limit the spread of misinformation and potentially harmful content about the coronavirus as bogus claims about the ongoing outbreak circulate online.
Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, announced that the social media platform will begin removing posts that include false claims or conspiracy theories about the virus that have been flagged by health authorities. The company said it will focus on posts that discourage people from getting medical treatment, or that make potentially dangerous claims about cures.
The company will also limit the spread of posts debunked by its third-party fact checkers, and send users who shared the post a notification.
Users who search for information on the virus on Facebook, or who click on certain related hashtags on Instagram, will receive a pop-up providing authoritative information on the virus. In addition, information about the outbreak will also appear at the top of Facebook users’ news feeds based on guidance from the World Health Organization.
“We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram, and are conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as we can,” Jin wrote in a post. “Not all of these steps are fully in place. It will take some time to roll them out across our platforms.
Since the outbreak began a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was created in a lab and that vaccines have already been manufactured, wildly exaggerations about the number of sick and dead, and potentially harmful claims about bogus cures.
The coronavirus has now infected more than 9,800 people around the world, based on numbers released Friday. Some 213 deaths have been reported in China, with most of the deaths in the central province of Hubei. The number of cases grew in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany on Friday, while Russia, Italy and England reported their first cases.
The first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the US was announced Thursday in Chicago. The US declared a public health emergency on Friday, as the nation’s seventh case was identified.
Other Internet companies have announced their own efforts to stem the flow of misinformation about the disease.
Twitter users who search for information about coronavirus are now given a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on coronavirus. YouTube and Google, meanwhile, say they’re promoting authoritative information about the virus to the top of search results.
Google also announced that users who search for information on the virus will see an “SOS Alert” at the top of their screen giving them links to the World Health Organization’s references on the outbreak.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation

Updated 31 January 2020
AP

Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation

  • Election security experts say online voter suppression remains a significant threat as foreign and domestic groups seek to polarize Americans and influence elections
Updated 31 January 2020
AP

Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November elections.
Twitter unveiled a new tool Wednesday that will make it easier for users in the US to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot. The platform said the tool would be available at “key moments” throughout the election.
Pinterest, meanwhile, announced that it will remove posts that include false information about where, how and when people can register to vote or cast a ballot.
Most of the big social media platforms already prohibit deliberately misleading information about voting. Twitter and Pinterest announced the new initiatives just before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.
”As caucuses and primaries for the presidential election get underway, we’re building on our efforts to protect the public conversation,” Carlos Monje Jr., Twitter’s director of public policy and philanthropy, said in a statement. The company’s new tool has already been used in elections in India, the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Election security experts say online voter suppression remains a significant threat as foreign and domestic groups seek to polarize Americans and influence elections.
Suppression efforts are often aimed at minorities and other historically disenfranchised groups. Examples in past elections include posts that falsely claim election day was rescheduled, or that voters can cast a ballot by text, or that they must bring special paperwork to the polls.
“These things happen in every election,” said Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School. To stop the misinformation, he said platforms need to not only remove bogus claims but also inform users that they may have been misled. Still, he said, “it will be impossible to catch everything in real time.”
Pinterest’s new policy also prohibits deliberate misinformation about the US Census. While it already banned general misinformation, Pinterest’s efforts to date have been more focused on false claims relating to medical and consumer products. This is the first time the company has spelled out rules on election-related misinformation.
Pinterest spokeswoman Jamie Favazza told the Associated Press that the new policy reflects the need to combat voting misinformation. But it’s not a sign that the platform, known for boards in which users pin favorite photos, fashions and crafts, is moving into politics.
Facebook and YouTube have already bannedmisinformation about voter registration and elections. In preparation for this year’s elections, Facebook — which owns Instagram — has also barred paid advertisements that claim voting is a waste of time or otherwise discourage people from voting.
Facebook says it removed more than 45,000 posts that violated its ban on voter suppression ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

Topics: social media Pinterest Twitter

Related

Media
Twitter to experiment with limiting replies in effort to combat online abuse
Science & Technology
Pinterest’s new tools

Latest updates

Rising costs bleeding Pakistan’s charity blood banks dry, say suppliers
Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM
Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan wins AlUla endurance race with Saudi-Emirati display of unity
Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day
Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.