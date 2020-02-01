You are here

  • Home
  • King Abdul Aziz University ready to host 5th Gulf Theater Festival

King Abdul Aziz University ready to host 5th Gulf Theater Festival

1 / 2
The festival will run until Feb. 6 at the King Faisal Conference Center, with the participation of 12 GCC universities. (SPA)
2 / 2
The festival will run until Feb. 6 at the King Faisal Conference Center, with the participation of 12 GCC universities. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9yx8g

Updated 01 February 2020
SPA

King Abdul Aziz University ready to host 5th Gulf Theater Festival

  • KAU has allocated five theaters to host the opening ceremony, events, shows and rehearsals for the activities of the theater festival
Updated 01 February 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) has finished its preparations to host the 5th Gulf Theater Festival for universities and higher education institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Sunday.
The festival will run until Feb. 6 at the King Faisal Conference Center, with the participation of 12 GCC universities.
The event will be held under the patronage of the minister of education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, and in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat.
KAU has allocated five theaters to host the opening ceremony, events, shows and rehearsals for the activities of the theater festival. The theaters’ capacity exceeds 4,000 seats. The closing and awards distribution ceremony will be on Feb. 7.
The head of the organizing committee for the fifth Gulf Theater Festival and dean of student affairs, Dr. Masoud Al-Qahtani, said: “KAU started early preparations for the festival, where organizing committees were formed that are responsible for implementing several tasks, such as welcoming the delegations, providing transportation, housing, nutrition, theater management, support and assistance during shows and events, and supervising the inauguration and closing ceremonies.” 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) GULF THEATER FESTIVAL

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to inaugurate National Theater Initiative

Culture Ministry’s program aims to expand Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape

Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district has been chosen for the program as it represents a cultural and heritage symbol. (Photo/Social Media)
Updated 31 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Culture Ministry’s program aims to expand Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape

  • “Established in 1813, the Rubat Al-Khunji historical building was chosen to be the headquarters for the program, where its rich heritage can reflect positively on the program and achieve its innovative objectives”
Updated 31 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Culture Ministry’s Art Residency Program, which aims to promote cultural activities in Saudi Arabia, is inviting applications from local and international talent.
Registration for the program opened in early January and will continue until Feb. 29. The six-week program, which includes a number of courses, will begin on May 12.
It aims to boost cultural creativity and exchange knowledge between Saudis and their international peers.
“The ministry has organized the first Art Residency Program as it remains committed to developing the local cultural environment and providing supportive platforms for cultural creativity,” the ministry’s spokesman Abdulkarim Al-Humaid told Arab News.
“The program will allow Saudi talents to meet with their counterparts from all around the world,” he said.
“The ministry has been exerting tireless efforts to support and develop local talents, with the participation of elite international expert artists, to promote international cultural exchange.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Registration for the program opened in early January and will continue until Feb. 29.

• The six-week program, which includes a number of courses, will begin on May 12.

Al-Humaid said Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district was chosen for the program as it represents a cultural and heritage symbol, and has been a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site since 2014.
“Established in 1813, the Rubat Al-Khunji historical building was chosen to be the headquarters for the program, where its rich heritage can reflect positively on the program and achieve its innovative objectives,” he added.
“It’s important to include international artists as the ministry is keen on encouraging dialogue and cultural exchange with the world,” Al-Humaid said.
“Increasing Saudi contributions to arts and culture is one of the objectives of the Quality of Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.
“The Art Residency Program and other cultural projects have been organized to provide cultural options to suit all tastes, and contribute to improving quality of life in the Kingdom.”

Topics: Jeddah Al-Balad

Related

Saudi Arabia
Jeddah's Kanz Al-Balad, Al-Ozwa Street Performance enthrall visitors
Saudi Arabia
Art residency program launched in Jeddah’s Al-Balad heritage site

Latest updates

Culture Ministry’s program aims to expand Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape
Lebanese government warns of painful steps to avert economic collapse
OPEC+ considers further 500,000 bpd oil output cut
Deal signed to provide housing solutions to retirees in Saudi Arabia
Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.