King Abdul Aziz University ready to host 5th Gulf Theater Festival

Culture Ministry’s program aims to expand Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape

JEDDAH: The Culture Ministry’s Art Residency Program, which aims to promote cultural activities in Saudi Arabia, is inviting applications from local and international talent.

Registration for the program opened in early January and will continue until Feb. 29. The six-week program, which includes a number of courses, will begin on May 12.

It aims to boost cultural creativity and exchange knowledge between Saudis and their international peers.

“The ministry has organized the first Art Residency Program as it remains committed to developing the local cultural environment and providing supportive platforms for cultural creativity,” the ministry’s spokesman Abdulkarim Al-Humaid told Arab News.

“The program will allow Saudi talents to meet with their counterparts from all around the world,” he said.

“The ministry has been exerting tireless efforts to support and develop local talents, with the participation of elite international expert artists, to promote international cultural exchange.”

Al-Humaid said Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district was chosen for the program as it represents a cultural and heritage symbol, and has been a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site since 2014.

“Established in 1813, the Rubat Al-Khunji historical building was chosen to be the headquarters for the program, where its rich heritage can reflect positively on the program and achieve its innovative objectives,” he added.

“It’s important to include international artists as the ministry is keen on encouraging dialogue and cultural exchange with the world,” Al-Humaid said.

“Increasing Saudi contributions to arts and culture is one of the objectives of the Quality of Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

“The Art Residency Program and other cultural projects have been organized to provide cultural options to suit all tastes, and contribute to improving quality of life in the Kingdom.”