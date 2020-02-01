King Abdul Aziz University ready to host 5th Gulf Theater Festival

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) has finished its preparations to host the 5th Gulf Theater Festival for universities and higher education institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Sunday.
The festival will run until Feb. 6 at the King Faisal Conference Center, with the participation of 12 GCC universities.
The event will be held under the patronage of the minister of education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, and in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat.
KAU has allocated five theaters to host the opening ceremony, events, shows and rehearsals for the activities of the theater festival. The theaters’ capacity exceeds 4,000 seats. The closing and awards distribution ceremony will be on Feb. 7.
The head of the organizing committee for the fifth Gulf Theater Festival and dean of student affairs, Dr. Masoud Al-Qahtani, said: “KAU started early preparations for the festival, where organizing committees were formed that are responsible for implementing several tasks, such as welcoming the delegations, providing transportation, housing, nutrition, theater management, support and assistance during shows and events, and supervising the inauguration and closing ceremonies.”
