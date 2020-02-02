You are here

  • Home
  • China reports 304 coronavirus deaths, fires officials for poor job

China reports 304 coronavirus deaths, fires officials for poor job

1 / 5
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who heads a leading group on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, visits the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. (REUTERS)
2 / 5
German and foreign nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, board a bus upon their arrival at Frankfurt am Main's airport, western Germany on February 1, 2020. (AFP)
3 / 5
Students and family members of Pakistani students living in the Chinese city of Wuhan, protest demanding their return home, in Islamabad on February 1, 2020. (AFP)
4 / 5
German Air Force Airbus A310 "Kurt Schumacher" lands at Frankfurt am Main's airport, western Germany, with on board German citizens who have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on February 1, 2020. (AFP)
5 / 5
Airline staff wear face masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia, at Los Angeles International Airport, California, on February 1, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzyfs

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

China reports 304 coronavirus deaths, fires officials for poor job

  • Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China’s death toll from a new virus increased to 304 on Sunday amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.
Meanwhile, six officials in the city of Huanggang, neighboring the epicenter of Wuhan in Hubei province, have been fired over “poor performance” in handling the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
It cited the mayor as saying the city’s “capabilities to treat the patients remained inadequate and there is a severe shortage in medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks.”
Figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before spreading worldwide.
Despite imposing drastic travel restrictions at home, China has chafed at those imposed by foreign governments, criticizing Washington’s order barring entry to most non-citizens who visited China in the past two weeks.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures Saturday, following Japan and Singapore.
South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the center of an area where some 50 million people are prevented from leaving in a sweeping anti-virus effort. The evacuees went into a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent a plane.
The virus’ rapid spread in two months prompted the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.
That declaration “flipped the switch” from a cautious attitude to recommending governments prepare for the possibility the virus might spread, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.
The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, said Galea. Such a declaration calls for a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.
WHO said it was especially concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.
“Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.
The United States declared a public health emergency on Friday and President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days, which scientists say is the virus’ longest incubation period. The restrictions don’t apply to immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents.
China criticized the US controls and “unfriendly comments” alleging that Beijing was failing to cooperate.
“Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases Saturday. Spain confirmed its first case — a German man who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him have not shown symptoms.
Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold.
The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested, WHO’s Galea said.
“The case fatality ratio is settling out at a much lower level than we were reporting three, now four, weeks ago,” he said.
Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who might have less exposure.

Topics: China Coronavirus SARS

Related

World
China reports 259 people have died of new virus; 11,800 sick

Sad Britons mourn Brexit in French region that became home

Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Petit Noel | AFP

Sad Britons mourn Brexit in French region that became home

  • Resident in France for some 39 years already, Edwina de Tonary said she “feels a deep sadness.”
  • As Britain formally left the EU late on Friday, three years after "Brexiters" narrowly won in a referendum
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Petit Noel | AFP

VERTEILLAC, France: “Shameful!” “A sadness!” “Disgusting!” In Verteillac, a small village in southwest France’s picturesque Dordogne region that has become a home for many Britons, emotions may vary over Brexit but all share a sense of bitterness and worry for the future.
On what would otherwise be a regular Saturday, the Welsh barman hosts the mostly British customers of Le Calice pub in the center of this village of 700 inhabitants, with Brexit the main talking point.
Some have just popped in for a coffee or one of the pub’s speciality burgers created for the Six Nations rugby tournament. It’s called the “Eddie Jones” in a nod to England’s current rugby coach.
Resident in France for some 39 years already, Edwina de Tonary said she “feels a deep sadness.”
As Britain formally left the EU late on Friday “I was with my friends and everyone was sad, almost to the point of tears,” said de Tonary, 76, who over the years has become one of the area’s most charismatic figures.
Like 59 other Britons in the Dordogne region, she has become a local councillor as an EU citizen, a status that she will now have to give up. She taught English at the school, is involved in a local association and is the keyholder of the local church which she opens and closes every day.
Like 3,000 other British citizens resident in this area which is often dubbed “Dordogneshire” owing to its popularity with Britons, she has now lost her right to vote in local and EU elections.
Such considerations are not on the mind of Jacqueline Janneteau, 60. An estate agent and married to the mayor of the neighboring village, she enjoys French nationality.
But as she watched on television the UK clocks chime midnight and people take to the streets of London to celebrate Brexit, she could not escape a sense of melancholy and anger.
“It was shameful how they celebrated it. I have nothing to celebrate. I know an English person who lives here and who voted to leave the EU,” she said. “It is beyond my comprehension.
“The people in Britain who voted for Brexit are going to have bad, bad surprises,” she predicted. Here, some Britons are worried for their future, especially their medical cover. They fear that they will lose it.”
The Dordogne area has won the hearts of thousands of Britons over the years, seduced by the lush countryside, rich cuisine and the dream of doing up a rickety but characterful house.
Erica Laine, a woman in her 70s who has lived in France for the last 20 years, said she did not even have the heart to sit in front of her television and watch the final moments heading to Brexit.
“I just feel that some of my identity has been taken away, without anybody asking me,” she lamented.
“Yesterday I was a British European citizen, living in the EU. Now I’m a citizen of a third country! We used to be the same! And now I’m a little bit alien.”
Nowhere is the attachment to the Dordogne more clear than in the local estate agent which specializes in selling houses to the British who make up some 38 percent of the clientele.
“I never believed that the day would come. So shameful, it is incomprehensible,” said its aghast proprietor Trevor Leggett, who says he is now starting the process of becoming a French citizen.
“Or at least when there is a bit less of a queue,” he said, with a hint of British understatement.
Leggett, 56, who arrived in France as a bricklayer in 1991, said he believes that many British people will move now to France and other EU countries as a way of showing their displeasure.
“Over the last three months, we have had 25 percent more visits (of property) from British people. Even if that does not yet translate into sales, I am expecting a boom in the spring,” he added.
Sat in front of her cafe and croissant at the Calice bar, Edwina de Tonary remained determined. “We are Europeans and it will stay that way forever,” she said.
“Look it this euro!” she said brandishing a coin from her purse. “Britain is still right in the middle,” she said pointing at the map of Europe on the front of the coin. “I don’t know if they will scratch it off now.”

Topics: Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official
World
Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure

Latest updates

’Please take my daughter’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads at virus blockade
Sad Britons mourn Brexit in French region that became home
Facebook’s settlement puts spotlight on ‘biometric privacy’
China reports 304 coronavirus deaths, fires officials for poor job
GCC states poised for a smart-mobility revolution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.