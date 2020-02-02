You are here

Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate

Main highways leading out of Najaf and streets within the city were still blocked off with smoldering tires on Sunday morning. (AFP)
AFP

  • Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday
  • Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government
NAJAF, Iraq: Furious anti-government youth held their ground in protest squares across Iraq’s south on Sunday, despite the previous evening’s appointment of a prime minister who insists he is an independent.
Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday, which marked exactly four months since the anti-government movement erupted and two months since outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned under growing pressure.
Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government and for them, ex-communications minister Allawi did not make the cut.
“Mohammad Allawi is rejected, by order of the people!” read a new sign hung in the holy city of Najaf on Sunday.
Young men with their faces wrapped in checkered scarves had spent the night torching car tires in anger at Allawi’s nomination, an AFP reporter in the city said.
Main highways leading out of Najaf and streets within the city were still blocked off with smoldering tires on Sunday morning.
Kut, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad, saw hundreds hit the streets chanting, “If it’s been tried before, it shouldn’t be tried again!”
In Diwaniyah, further south, protesters marched into government buildings to demand they close for the day, while students began sit-ins at schools and universities.
Protesters in Hillah blocked off all roads leading into the city and chanted, “Allawi is not the people’s choice!”
Allawi, named as a consensus candidate after months of political paralysis, now has a month to pull together his cabinet, which will be subject to a vote by parliament.
In his first formal address, he pledged to form a representative government, hold early parliamentary elections and ensure justice for protest-related violence — all key demands of demonstrators.
More than 480 people have died and nearly 30,000 have been wounded since the rallies began on October 1, but few have been held accountable for the bloodshed.
The protests first demanded an end to corruption, better services and jobs for unemployed youth, but they quickly spiraled to calls for a total government overhaul.

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell due in Tehran for nuclear talks

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell due in Tehran for nuclear talks

  • His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear program
  • Josep Borrell earlier called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal
DECEMBER: Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue.
Borrell “will visit Iran tomorrow for the first time since taking office (in early December). He is set to meet the foreign minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and other Iranian senior officials for consultations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Moussavi said in a statement.
Moussavi gave no details on when Borrell would arrive or how long he would remain in the country.
His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
On January 24, Borrell called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal in February in an effort to preserve the agreement, which has been crumbling since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.
All parties “have reaffirmed their determination to preserve the accord, which is in everyone’s interest,” he said at the time.
In 2015, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear program in exchange for a partial lifting of international sanctions.
But the withdrawal of the US from the deal and its reimposition of biting sanctions deprived Iran of expected economic benefits and prompted Tehran to announce a series of steps away from its commitments under the deal.
The European parties to the agreement triggered a complaint mechanism in January in an attempt to urge Tehran to return to the full implementation of its commitments.

