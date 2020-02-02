You are here

Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia broke rules in Airbus deals

AirAsia, Asia’s largest budget airline group, runs an all-Airbus fleet of 274 planes. (AFP)
Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia broke rules in Airbus deals

  • Prosecutors said AirAsia bribed public officials and hidden payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption
  • AirAsia, Asia’s largest budget airline group, runs an all-Airbus fleet of 274 planes
Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s securities regulator said on Sunday it will examine whether AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X broke securities laws, after UK prosecutors accused executives of receiving bribes from Airbus for buying planes.
The allegations came to light on Friday when Airbus agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States. Prosecutors said it had bribed public officials and hidden payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption.
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that between October 2013 and January 2015, Airbus’s then-parent EADS paid $50 million to sponsor a sports team that was jointly owned by two people described as AirAsia Executive 1 and Executive 2.
The SFO said the executives were rewarded for an aircraft order from Airbus, an allegation AirAsia denied late on Saturday.
“The Securities Commission Malaysia will examine the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if there is any breach of securities laws,” Syed Zaid Albar, the regulator’s chairman, said in a statement.
Directors who act with the intent to cause wrongful loss to their listed firms can face jail or fines, he said.
Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has already launched a separate investigation into the allegations.
AirAsia said in its Saturday statement that it had not been involved with the SFO’s investigation of Airbus or given any opportunity to provide clarification. It denied any wrongdoing.
Reached for comment by Reuters on Sunday, the company pointed to the statement that said it would fully cooperate with “relevant authorities where required.” Airbus said it had no comment.
AirAsia, Asia’s largest budget airline group, runs an all-Airbus fleet of 274 planes.

Topics: aviation AirAsia AirAsiaX Malaysia Airbus

United Arab Emirates gives Mauritania $2B for development

Updated 02 February 2020
AP

United Arab Emirates gives Mauritania $2B for development

  • Mohamed Ould Ghazouani visited the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi
  • WAM said the pledge includes funding for “investment and development projects, as well as a soft loan.”
Updated 02 February 2020
AP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates pledged Sunday to give $2 billion in aid to the Western African country of Mauritania, amid a visit to the Arabian Peninsula nation by Mauritania’s president.
Mohamed Ould Ghazouani visited the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi and met with its crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The state-run WAM news agency announced the pledge, describing it as including funding for “investment and development projects, as well as a soft loan.”
Mauritania, a moderate Islamic republic, has suffered five coups since independence from France in 1960. It has been led by military rulers for much of that time.
Ghazouani took the oath of office in August after winning a presidential election last year. That marked the West African nation’s first peaceful transfer of power.

Topics: Mauritania UAE Africa aid

