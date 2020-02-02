You are here

  • Home
  • Four Lebanese children killed in drink driving accident in Australia

Four Lebanese children killed in drink driving accident in Australia

Leila Geagea (pictured in grey) was among a crowd of mourners on Sunday morning as she grieved the loss of three of her children after they were allegedly plowed into by a drunk driver in Oatlands in Sydney’s western suburbs. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2fnj

Updated 02 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Four Lebanese children killed in drink driving accident in Australia

  • They died immediately at the scene, while three other children were injured and taken to hospital
  • Diab: All of Lebanon feels sorry
Updated 02 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese community in Australia lost 4 children: three siblings and their cousin, while 3 other children were injured, in a Sydney suburb.
The Australian police announced that: “A 29-year-old drunk driver  ended the life of  4 children, 3 of whom are the children of expatriate Daniel Abdallah and his wife, Leila Geagea.”
The defendant stood on trial on Sunday after facing 20 charges, including manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the incident late Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney
The police explained that: “The children were on the sidewalk when a four-wheel drive vehicle struck them,” according to AFP.
The girls aged 8 to 12 and a 13-year-old boy died immediately at the scene, while three other children, two girls and a boy, were injured and taken to hospital where they are being treated and in stable condition.
“I lost three of my children and my cousin Brigitte also lost her daughter,” said Daniel Abdallah to reporters on Sunday morning. “I’m numb, that’s probably how I feel at the moment.”




The Lebanese family living in Australia has been hit by an unimaginable tragedy, after their children were among seven that were hit on a footpath by a four-wheel drive in Sydney. (Facebook)

Abdallah also sent a message to all drivers, saying: “Please be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company and when I woke up this morning, I had lost three kids.”
He added: “My son Anthony loved basketball. He had told him this fateful morning that he will be playing for Kobe Bryant. My daughter Angelina was always there to support me, while Sienna, my second daughter was my little star who loves acting.”
Abdallah updated us on the state of the injured boy, Charbel, saying that he’s currently in a coma, while his third daughter, Mabelle is fine.
He also addressed the people, saying: “Love your children because you never know what can happen.”
In Beirut, Prime Minister Hassan Diab, expressed his grief in a tweet over the “tragedy that affected our people in Australia.” He described it as: “A catastrophe that afflicted Lebanon, not just the victims’ families. All of Lebanon feels sorry."
Foreign Minister, Nassif Hitti, instructed the Ambassador of Lebanon to Australia to follow up the issue and provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families.
Minister of Justice, Marie Claude Najem, pledged in a tweet that: “Investigations will be conducted by the competent judicial authorities in Australia, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to clarify the truth.”
The Lebanese community in Australia is estimated at 230,000  people, making it the No.1 country harboring expatriates, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. About 12,000 expatriates participated in the Lebanese parliamentary elections that took place in May 2018, according to the Lebanese embassy in Canberra. It was the first time in Lebanon’s history where Lebanese expatriates participate in an electoral process.

Topics: drink driving Australia car accident sydney

Related

World
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires
World
Australian officials say firefighting plane has crashed

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

  • Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed
  • Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta
Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

NAIROBI: Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 95, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday.
Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.
He ordered a period of national mourning until a state funeral is held, on a date not yet announced.
The former president died “in the early morning of February 4 at Nairobi hospital in the presence of his family,” Kenyatta said.
Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, when he died.
The speaker of Kenya’s national assembly, Justin Muturi said that Moi was an “astute politician,” who “employed pragmatic nationalism to keep the country together for the 24 years that he led our nation.”
“He will be remembered for his great efforts toward consolidating peace and tranquility within the Horn of Africa and largely the East African Region, at a very difficult time for the region and the African continent,” Muturi added.
His son Gideon Moi, a senator, confirmed Moi died at 5:20 am (02:20 GMT). “He passed away peacefully,” he said. “I was by his side and, as a family, we have accepted (his death).”
One of the defining scandals of Moi’s presidency was the loss of $1 billion from the central bank through false gold and diamond exports.
A report by Britain-based risk consultant group Kroll in 2007 claimed Moi’s family and clique laundered money on a global scale, buying properties and companies in London, New York and South Africa and even a 10,000-hectare (25,000-acre) ranch in Australia.
Vice President William Ruto, who comes from the same Kalenjin people as Moi, mourned his “legendary personal discipline” and said that his “life and work touched every one of us in lasting, impactful ways.”
Those targeted by his regime included human rights and environmental activists, including the writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o and the future Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai.
Moi was however praised for keeping Kenya a relative haven of peace during a chaotic period in east Africa which saw the genocide in Rwanda and civil wars in Burundi and Somalia.
His later return — under significant pressure — to multiparty elections in 1992, and peaceful handover of power to opposition leader Mwai Kibaki in 2002 also won him some praise.
Former opponent Raila Odinga, who spent several years in jail under Moi, referred to the late leader’s “chequered career,” but also spoke of his decision to finally restore multiparty politics.
“Moi and I reconciled after the political differences of the 1980s and early 90s, and we were able to work together to bring more reforms to the country,” Odinga said.
In recent years observers have criticized the “rehabilitation” of Moi as the elderly former president often received visits from President Kenyatta, his opposition rival Raila Odinga and any politician seeking his blessing ahead of elections.
Kenyatta revived “Moi Day” in honor of the former president in 2017, after it was scrapped in 2010.

Topics: Kenya Daniel arap Moi Uhuru Kenyatta

Related

World
Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede
World
6 dead, including 4 residents, after extremist raid in Kenya

Latest updates

Houthis shell Marib as army makes field gains
Saudi Arabia rights workshop confronts child abuse
Saudi agriculture officials reassure public over Riyadh farm bird-flu case
Algeria pardons thousands of prisoners
Saudi Cabinet launches 11 new cultural development authorities for Kingdom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.