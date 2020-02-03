Shakira and Jennifer Lopez project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

MIAMI: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina star power to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world’s glitziest stages.

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami.”

Dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, Shakira led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don't Lie.”

Shakira, 43, who is from Barranquilla, Colombia, had let it be known in the build up to the show that she sympathized with Latinos in the United States, where anti-immigration rhetoric has become more open in recent years.

“Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S. right now, and I think it's very important for us to convey a message of unity,” Shakira told reporters on Thursday.







The singer was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo. AFP



The singer, who is of Lebanese descent also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a belly dance performance set to the soundtrack of Arabic music. She was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo.

Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, as “Jenny from the Block” proudly announced she was from the Bronx, New York.

Sharing stage with Colombia’s J Balvin, J. Lo strutted to hits such as “On the Floor,” and showed off the dancing skills she honed for the 2019 movie “Hustlers.”

The 12-minute halftime show, along with commercials, has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl spectacle on par with the game, which draws some 100 million television viewers in the United States.