Shakira and Jennifer Lopez project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina star power to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. (AFP)
MIAMI: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina star power to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world’s glitziest stages.

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami.”

Dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, Shakira led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don't Lie.”

Shakira, 43, who is from Barranquilla, Colombia, had let it be known in the build up to the show that she sympathized with Latinos in the United States, where anti-immigration rhetoric has become more open in recent years.

“Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S. right now, and I think it's very important for us to convey a message of unity,” Shakira told reporters on Thursday.




The singer was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo. AFP

The singer, who is of Lebanese descent also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a belly dance performance set to the soundtrack of Arabic music. She was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo.

Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, as “Jenny from the Block” proudly announced she was from the Bronx, New York.

Sharing stage with Colombia’s J Balvin, J. Lo strutted to hits such as “On the Floor,” and showed off the dancing skills she honed for the 2019 movie “Hustlers.”

The 12-minute halftime show, along with commercials, has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl spectacle on par with the game, which draws some 100 million television viewers in the United States.

 

Shakira celebrates Arab roots with fan-loved Super Bowl zaghroota

Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl halftime performance in Miami on Sunday. (AFP)
DUBAI: Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in Miami on Sunday.

The 43-year-old hitmaker took to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” however, it was her zaghroota that would ultimately go on to take social media by storm and spark a series of memes in the process.

During her opening set for the Latin-inspired halftime show performance, the singer made sure to also honor her Arab roots by looking straight at the camera and letting out the ubiquitous cry often associated with Arab weddings and celebrations, resulting in an outpouring of jokes and memes on the Internet.

“Did Shakira just do a zaghroota?” one user wrote on Twitter. 

 

 

“It’s indeed zaghroota, which we have across the Arab world. Shakira, bless her heart, tried her best but if you want a real zaghroota, you need to find yourself a Syrian grandmother (sic),” another teased. 

 

 

Because the star seemed to be doing it wrong, an account jokingly tweeted: “When they hand you the mic at a wedding and this is how your zaghroota comes out…”

Other tweets were more educational. “Everyone is making fun of this but it’s a traditional Arabic celebration chant, referred to as ‘zaghroota,’” a tweet said. 

“Zaghroota has been chanted for thousands of years in Arab geography and clearly she was chanting a zaghroota right there too. Y’all really giving all y’all energy to erase her Arab heritage,” another tweet explained. 

Indeed, while many users on the internet took the opportunity to post jokes about the chant, it should be noted that the ululation actually has deeper meaning, with its origins dating back to centuries ago.

 

That high-pitched warble is a traditional Arabic expression of happy emotions. The origin of the ululation dates back to the pre-Islamic era and was reportedly practiced in far-flung areas as Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece, according to one academic study.

With many users quick to point out Shakira’s shakey technique, the question of how one effectively does the zaghroota arises. The loud, trilling sound is often achieved by making a high-pitched tone in the back of the throat while simultaneously wiggling the tip of the tongue back and forth. 

Shakira, whose father was born in New York to Lebanese parents and later immigrated to Colombia where Shakira was born, also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a belly dance performance set to a soundtrack of Arab music. 

