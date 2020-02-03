You are here

Shakira celebrates Arab roots with fan-loved Super Bowl zaghroota

Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl halftime performance in Miami on Sunday. (AFP)
DUBAI: Latina-Arab singer Shakira’s Lebanese side was on full display during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in Miami on Sunday.

The 43-year-old hitmaker took to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” however, it was her zaghroota that would ultimately go on to take social media by storm and spark a series of memes in the process.

The Internet exploded with hilarious memes and tweets about the zaghroota - scroll down to see our top picks.

During her opening set for the Latin-inspired halftime show performance, the singer made sure to also honor her Arab roots by looking straight at the camera and letting out the ubiquitous cry often associated with Arab weddings and celebrations, resulting in an outpouring of jokes and memes on the Internet.

“Did Shakira just do a zaghroota?” one user wrote on Twitter. 

 

 

“It’s indeed zaghroota, which we have across the Arab world. Shakira, bless her heart, tried her best but if you want a real zaghroota, you need to find yourself a Syrian grandmother (sic),” another teased. 

 

 

Because the star seemed to be doing it wrong, an account jokingly tweeted: “When they hand you the mic at a wedding and this is how your zaghroota comes out…”

With many users quick to point out Shakira’s supposedly shaky technique, we have to ask: How do you pull off a zaghroota? The loud, trilling sound is often achieved by making a high-pitched tone in the back of the throat while simultaneously wiggling the tip of the tongue back and forth. 

Some tweets were more educational than others. “Everyone is making fun of this but it’s a traditional Arabic celebration chant, referred to as ‘zaghroota,’” a tweet said. 

“Zaghroota has been chanted for thousands of years in Arab geography and clearly she was chanting a zaghroota right there too. Y’all really giving all y’all energy to erase her Arab heritage,” another tweet explained. 

Indeed, while many users on the Internet took the opportunity to post jokes about the chant, it should be noted that the ululation actually has deeper meaning, with its origins dating back to centuries ago.

 

That high-pitched warble is a traditional Arab expression of happy emotions. The origin of the ululation dates back to the pre-Islamic era and was reportedly practiced in as far-flung areas as Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece, according to one academic study.

Shakira, whose father was born in New York to Lebanese parents and later immigrated to Colombia where Shakira was born, also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a belly dance performance set to a soundtrack of Arab music. 

Maya Jama, Pixie Lott steal the show in Lebanese labels

British singer Pixie Lott wore a design from Beirut label Sandra Mansour for the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet. Getty
Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

Maya Jama, Pixie Lott steal the show in Lebanese labels

  • On Sunday, the Royal Albert Hall brought together some of the world’s biggest names on the big screen as it celebrated a year of film
Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Playing host to the 73rd edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Saturday evening, London’s Royal Albert Hall brought together some of the world’s biggest names on the big screen as it celebrated a year of film. While viewers had their eye on who would take home the biggest prize of the night, we couldn’t help but keep our attention firmly on the red carpet as stars arrived dressed in their glittering best.

Among the sea of international labels donned by stars on the red carpet were a couple of standout designs from the region. British hitmaker Pixie Lott, who arrived at the ceremony with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, wore an elegant white dress from Beirut-based label Sandra Mansour’s Spring 2019 collection. The sleeveless satin gown featured a high neck and tiered ruffles that fell just above her ankles. She elevated the midi-dress with a pair of gem-encrusted, barely-there sandals and a dazzling clutch.

Lott elevated the midi-dress with a pair of gem-encrusted sandals and a matching bag. Getty

Also eschewing Western labels in favor of designs from the region was Swedish-Somali presenter Maya Jama, who quickly slipped into a canary-colored, bejeweled gown from Lebanese design duo Azzi and Osta to attend the Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film after party for the BAFTAs. The sheer, off-the-shoulder number boasted long, billowing sleeves and a smattering of hand-embroidered purple, blue and white sequins up top.

The traffic-stopping look came after the 25-year-old shut down the red carpet wearing the world’s first augmented reality dress. The Richard Malone creation, which took 250 hours to complete, was crafted from ethically sourced fabric, including recycled, regenerative ocean waste, recycled wool and wadding from ex-factory waste.

Somali-Swedish presenter Maya Jama slipped into an Azzi and Osta creation for the afterparty. Getty

This year’s ceremony aimed to be the most sustainable event during this awards season.  Recognizing the frivolous nature of red carpets, the BAFTAs provided guests with instructions on how to minimize their carbon footprint before they even entered the Royal Albert Hall. Organizers also offered a plant-based menu and style notes detailing various sustainable fashion houses and tips and tricks to help the environment.

The London College of Fashion-based Centre for Sustainable Fashion created a sustainable overview, complete with a list of pre-approved brands, resellers and rental options, which was given to each attendee. Guests were encouraged to re-wear existing pieces and environmentally-friendly brands.

