Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Golf Saudi sign MoU

JEDDAH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and Golf Saudi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), confirming their intent to collaborate on the development of a new Greg Norman 27-hole championship golf course in Diriyah.

The DGDA signed a landmark deal with the Greg Norman Golf Course Design Co., the world’s premier signature golf course design firm, at the Open Hearts, Open Doors event on Sept. 27, 2019.

The 27-hole golf course is being designed as part of an exclusive new residential district (developed by the DGDA) which will be known as Wadi Safar in a valley 30 minutes northwest of the center of Riyadh.

The MoU was signed in King Abdullah Economic City in the presence of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi, and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the DGDA during the Golf Saudi Summit, an innovative global golf business event.

The MoU outlined Golf Saudi’s intent to work alongside the DGDA in the development of the signature Greg Norman golf course, providing technical and management services as an expert in the field.

The two entities will form a joint working team of specialists from both sides to activate areas of collaboration as envisioned in the memorandum. Under this framework, the DGDA and Golf Saudi are set to reinforce sport and leisure activities for Saudi citizens, residents and tourists.

“Diriyah is set to become a global cultural icon and one of the world’s greatest gathering places. A mixed-use traditional urban community which celebrates the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

“Diriyah, Riyadh’s new global cultural and lifestyle destination, will be home to leading luxury and lifestyle retail brands as well as over 100 cafes and restaurants and world-class events.

“With Saudi Arabia swiftly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic golf markets, we are incredibly excited about our partnership which fits into our mission to make Diriyah a global icon and a must-visit destination,” said Inzerillo.

Al-Rumayyan said: “This partnership demonstrates the ambition of the Kingdom to become a global destination of interest attracting international visitors. We are delighted to be part of it through our partnership with the DGDA to bring this sport to life.”