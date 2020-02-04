You are here

Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Golf Saudi sign MoU

Jerry Inzerillo and Yasir Al-Rumayyan during the signing of the MoU on Tuesday. (Photo/Supplied)
JEDDAH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and Golf Saudi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), confirming their intent to collaborate on the development of a new Greg Norman 27-hole championship golf course in Diriyah.

The DGDA signed a landmark deal with the Greg Norman Golf Course Design Co., the world’s premier signature golf course design firm, at the Open Hearts, Open Doors event on Sept. 27, 2019.

The 27-hole golf course is being designed as part of an exclusive new residential district (developed by the DGDA) which will be known as Wadi Safar in a valley 30 minutes northwest of the center of Riyadh.

The MoU was signed in King Abdullah Economic City in the presence of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi, and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the DGDA during the Golf Saudi Summit, an innovative global golf business event.

The MoU outlined Golf Saudi’s intent to work alongside the DGDA in the development of the signature Greg Norman golf course, providing technical and management services as an expert in the field. 

The two entities will form a joint working team of specialists from both sides to activate areas of collaboration as envisioned in the memorandum. Under this framework, the DGDA and Golf Saudi are set to reinforce sport and leisure activities for Saudi citizens, residents and tourists.

“Diriyah is set to become a global cultural icon and one of the world’s greatest gathering places. A mixed-use traditional urban community which celebrates the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

“Diriyah, Riyadh’s new global cultural and lifestyle destination, will be home to leading luxury and lifestyle retail brands as well as over 100 cafes and restaurants and world-class events.

“With Saudi Arabia swiftly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic golf markets, we are incredibly excited about our partnership which fits into our mission to make Diriyah a global icon and a must-visit destination,” said Inzerillo.

Al-Rumayyan said: “This partnership demonstrates the ambition of the Kingdom to become a global destination of interest attracting international visitors. We are delighted to be part of it through our partnership with the DGDA to bring this sport to life.”

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The inaugural Golf Saudi Summit ended on Tuesday with the final three sessions from leading industry executives on the development of golf.

The final day of the summit included separate debates on “Pioneering Environmental Practices,” “The Power of Partnerships” and “The Modern Era.”

Helmed by three of the world’s most renowned experts on the subject, Andy Johnston, general manager at Sentosa GC; Richard Walne, president of the Asian Golf Industry Federation; and Lee Penrose, executive director at STRI, the first panel debated how golf could become more environmentally conscious and adapt in the face of growing climate change concerns.

The penultimate session of this year’s event led by Golf Saudi COO Ed Edwards, “The Power of Partnerships” saw Darshan Singh, educator at the Club Managers Association of Europe; Mark Adams, executive director, Faldo Enterprises; and John Holmes, president, Atlas Turf Management, discuss how important it is to identify foundations which help Saudi Arabia develop its grassroots golf program, environmental sustainability as well as ensuring successful business partnerships are secured.

Then, to close, “The Modern Era” explored how innovative technologies can bring new interest to golf and that Saudi Arabia should look to leverage Top Golf to drive interest in the game. Speakers in the final panel included leading golf coach David Leadbetter; Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf; Jun Hwan Kim, president of Golfzon; and Ian Randell, CEO at the Confederation of Professional Golf.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Golf Saudi Summit, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said:

“It has been fantastic to have so many of the industry’s leading figureheads attend the inaugural Golf Saudi Summit and provide insights that could provide the basis to help further expand the development of golf in Saudi Arabia. 

“Holding an event like this will allow Golf Saudi to create new ideas that can be used to attract more people within the Kingdom to play golf and give them the access and infrastructure they need to learn the game.”

Other headline names that spoke at the summit included: Major winners Gary Player and Greg Norman as well as award-winning golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Tim Schantz, CEO of Troon. Saudi stakeholders who attended included Mike Reininger, CEO of Qiddiya, and John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Company.

