Philippines, Kuwait discuss deal to protect domestic staff

Both sides agreed to hold the talks after the Philippines imposed a ban on the deployment of its citizens to Kuwait on Jan. 15 after the death of a 26-year-old Filipino worker, Jeanelyn Villavende, who was killed by her employer last December. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 February 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Employment contract seeks to safeguard Filipino workers in the Gulf country
MANILA: The Philippines and Kuwait are one step closer to signing a standard employment contract to ensure Filipino Household Service Workers (HSW) are protected in the Gulf state, officials said on Tuesday.

This followed a joint Kuwaiti and Filipino committee meeting on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 to discuss the matter.

Both sides agreed to hold the talks after the Philippines imposed a ban on the deployment of its citizens to Kuwait on Jan. 15 after the death of a 26-year-old Filipino worker, Jeanelyn Villavende, who was killed by her employer last December.

In a statement released on Monday night, the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said that the joint committee meeting  discussed several clauses to protect Filipino domestic workers, which both sides are looking at institutionalizing through a standard employment contract.

Among the provisions discussed were the use of mobile phones outside of working hours, nonconfiscation of passports, welfare provisions such as food and clothing, and medical care cover. Labor Undersecretary Claro Arellano led the Philippine delegation.

The Kuwaiti side was led by Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Sami Al-Hamad, and Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Deputy Director General for the Employment Sector Abdullah Saleh Al-Mutawah.

They were joined by Philippine Chargé d’Affaires and Consul General to Kuwait Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Lomondot, and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Musaed Saleh Al-Thuwaikh.

Assuring the Filipino delegation of Kuwait’s commitment, Al-Hamad said that proper procedures were in place for the recruitment of domestic labor, adding “both sides agreed to cooperate and ensure that the rights of Kuwait’s Filipino diaspora are protected.”

In 2018, months after the remains of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis were found in a freezer in Kuwait, the governments of the Philippines and Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to protect Filipino workers in the Gulf nation.

A joint committee led by senior Philippine and Kuwaiti officials was created to follow up on the implementation of the agreement and suggest recommendations to ensure the well-being of Filipino domestic workers.

Monday’s meeting coincided with Labor Secretary Bello’s visit to Kuwait from Feb. 1-3.

During the course of the three-day visit, Bello met with top Kuwaiti government officials — including Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Khalid Nasir Al-Saleh and Justice Minister Fahad Muhammad Mohsen Al-Afasi — and discussed matters related to the 2,30,000 Filipinos living in the country.

He also met several Filipino community members and reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to ensure their welfare. More than 60 percent of Filipinos in Kuwait work in the domestic labor sector.

Philippines Kuwait Filipino Household Service Workers OFWs

On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

Updated 35 min 25 sec ago
AP

On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

  • Trump was to say that his policies of deregulation and tax cuts were responsible for “unparalleled success” in the economy
  • Trump’s Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and they are all but sure to declare him not guilty of both impeachment charges
Updated 35 min 25 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, emerging from the shadow of impeachment, faced Democratic lawmakers who seek to toss him from office on Tuesday at a State of the Union speech he used to belittle his opponents and tout the US economy.
Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment in the early portion of his speech, but the scars from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.
The Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit him on Wednesday of charges he abused his powers and obstructed Congress.
Seeing US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of the speech.
Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She and Trump have not spoken since their October meeting, both sides said.
In the audience, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted “four more years” as he stood at the lectern in the chamber of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.
Democrats sat silently and some could be seen shaking their heads as Trump declared, “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”
Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic lawmakers to seek impeachment charges against him, sat stoically and grim-faced behind Trump and paged through a written copy of his speech.
Trump presented himself as a big improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he succeed three years ago.
“In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” he said. The House impeachment managers, who are acting as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, were seated together at the front of the Democrats’ section.
Many House Democratic women wore white for a second year in a row, a sign of the suffragist movement that won women the right to vote 100 years ago. Several Democratic lawmakers refused to attend the annual speech to protest Trump.
Trump, using the speech to lay out his vision for a second four-year term, attacked some of the health care proposals being debated among his Democratic rivals on the campaign trail.
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed health care plans that would be entirely run by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans get medical insurance from their employers.
While Trump has likened their plans to socialism, his lack of a health care plan has left him open to criticism that he has not put enough work into finding a way to reduce rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.
“We will never let socialism destroy American health care!” Trump said.
Trump offered an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.
“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!” Trump said.
Aides said Trump wanted to keep the speech upbeat despite his anger at being impeached by the House. He was expected to address the controversy after his almost certain acquittal in the Senate.
Trump also revived his arguments that migrants should be stopped from crossing the southern US border and that so-called “sanctuary cities” where migrants are protected are wrong.
After coming close to a broad conflict with Iran after he ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Trump said “we are working to END America’s wars in the Middle East.”

state of union Donald Trump

