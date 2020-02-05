You are here

Lebanon daily suspends print edition over economic crisis

The Daily Star
  • In recent months, employees at the newspaper had complained of not being paid, with one departing journalist reporting in December that some were owed up to half a year in wages
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s English-language The Daily Star suspended its print edition Tuesday, the latest casualty in the collapse of the country’s once-flourishing press.
The newspaper, which is co-owned by the family of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, said on its website the temporary halt of the printing presses was a result of the economic downturn.
It cited “the financial challenges facing the Lebanese press which have been exacerbated by the deterioration of the economic situation in the country.”
It said the temporary suspension came after “a drop to virtually no advertising revenue in the last quarter of 2019, as well as in January of this year.”
In recent months, employees at the newspaper had complained of not being paid, with one departing journalist reporting in December that some were owed up to half a year in wages.
A series of prominent dailies in Lebanon have disappeared from print due to funding shortages in recent years.
The Daily Star is the latest media outlet linked to the former premier to be struggling. In September last year, Hariri announced the suspension of Future TV, his ailing mouthpiece whose employees had been on strike over unpaid wages.

BACKGROUND

The Daily Star was founded in 1952 by Kamel Mroue, then owner and editor in chief of the pan-Arab Al-Hayat daily newspaper.

In January 2019, the Hariri family’s Al-Mustaqbal newspaper issued its last print version, 20 years after it was established.
Saudi Oger, a once-mighty construction firm that was the basis of the Hariri business empire, collapsed in 2017, leaving thousands jobless.
Hariri stepped down as prime minister in late October following unprecedented nationwide protests against alleged official corruption and ineptitude.
Last year, The Daily Star published a newsless black issue to protest the political and economic crises gripping the country.
The economic crisis has since deteriorated, and been compounded by a financial crunch.
It closed for more than a decade during the 1975-1990 civil war, returning to news stands in 1996.
The newspaper was bought by businessmen close to Hariri in 2010.

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticized a Tehran court ruling that found three newspaper editors guilty of “spreading false news and defamation.”
The court refused to disclose details of the cases or sentencing. The three charged worked at the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), the Bultannews news website, and the energy news website NeftEMA.
The CPJ has called for the charges against the journalists to be dropped. “If the Iranian government has a credible case against the editors, they should try them open and publicly,” said Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
“Closed door trials of journalists cannot be considered fair or impartial and the Iranian judiciary has a history of holding opaque judicial proceedings that lack credibility.”
ISNA reported that the case is related to a complaint filed against NeftEMA by a subsidiary of Iran’s Oil Ministry, which accused the website’s editor in chief of “spreading misinformation, defamation, and insult.”
The CPJ has documented a significant number of other cases of Iranian journalists being imprisoned for exposing corruption.

