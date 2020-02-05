You are here

Alarm over BBC future as UK proposes fee changes

Britain's government announced Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, that it is considering a change in the way the nation's public broadcaster, the BBC is funded. (File/AP/Frank Augstein)
AFP

Alarm over BBC future as UK proposes fee changes

  • The proposal to decriminalize non-payment sparked alarm, against a backdrop of tensions between the BBC and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party
  • Currently set at £154.50 ($202) a year, the license fee generated £3.69 billion for the BBC last year, allowing it to operate free from commercial constraints
London: The British government on Wednesday announced plans to stop prosecuting people who do not pay the BBC’s compulsory subscription fee, sparking concerns about the broadcaster’s future funding.
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said that in an era of streaming services such as Netflix, all public service broadcasters “must adapt.”
And she said it was “an anachronism” that anyone refusing to pay the license fee — an annual levy on everyone watching BBC television — could face a fine or even jail.
But the proposal to decriminalize non-payment sparked alarm, against a backdrop of tensions between the BBC and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.
The Tories have accused the broadcaster of political bias — a charge it denies.
Johnson refused to take part in a major BBC interview in December’s election, while ministers are now boycotting the flagship BBC news show, Radio 4’s “Today.”
Currently set at £154.50 (183 euros, $202) a year, the license fee generated £3.69 billion for the BBC last year, allowing it to operate free from commercial constraints.
In a speech in London, Morgan admitted that removing the threat of prosecution would “almost certainly” see a funding cut.
The BBC previously said it would cost around £200 million.
But Morgan denied the proposed change was “any kind of attack on the BBC,” which she said was an “incredibly important organization.”
The corporation’s latest annual report found that 91 percent of UK adults use BBC television, radio or online each week, for an average of 18 hours — both down slightly on previous years.
The consultation, for changes due to come into effect in April 2022, comes just five years after a review into license fee enforcement recommended no change.
“There is a question about what issue this repeat consultation is trying to solve,” a BBC spokeswoman said.
Philippa Childs, head of the broadcasting trade union Bectu, said it “makes no sense.”
“It appears it is wholly motivated by the current government’s apparent obsession with undermining the BBC at every opportunity,” she said in a statement.
Morgan noted that in 2015, a license fee was not required to watch BBC content online. Since then, the BBC has also decided to scrap free licenses for people aged over 75.
But Tracy Brabin, culture spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour party, warned: “The future of the BBC is under serious threat from this Conservative government.
“Decriminalizing non-payment of the license fee will leave the corporation without a predictable income and potentially hundreds of millions of pounds short.
“The BBC as a public broadcaster is highly valued and something we should fight to protect.”
The consultation comes at a particularly challenging time for the BBC.
Its director-general, Tony Hall, is stepping down later this year and it recently announced plans to cut 450 newsroom jobs.
The license fee model is guaranteed until 2027 but the government has indicated it is looking at different ways to do this in future.
In 2018, more than 121,000 people were convicted of evading the license fee and fined an average of £176, the government said.
The BBC said only five people in England and Wales were jailed for non payment of such fines.

Topics: BBC United Kingdom Boris Johnson

Spotify reports better-than-expected rise in premium subscribers

Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

Spotify reports better-than-expected rise in premium subscribers

  • Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 percent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec. 31
Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

Spotify Technology on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 29 percent rise in premium subscribers in the fourth quarter, as the music streaming company rolled out promotions to battle competition from Apple and Amazon.com.
Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 percent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average were expecting 122 million paid subscribers, according to FactSet.
The company also forecast first-quarter premium subscriber numbers largely in line with estimates. It expects total premium subscribers in the range of 126 million to 131 million for the first quarter compared with the estimate of 128 million, according to FactSet Estimates.
Spotify has a big lead over its two closest rivals — Apple Music had more than 60 million subscribers as of June and Amazon had over 55 million subscribers globally.
Spotify, which has banned political ads ahead of the United States presidential election, has also seen its podcasts such as “The Joe Budden Podcast” and “My Favorite Murder” gain a loyal following, while bringing in ad dollars.
Spotify ran several promotional campaigns in the quarter, including one with “3 months on us” intro offer for new users, and a win-back offer for returning customers.
Revenue rose to €1.86 billion ($2.05 billion) from €1.50 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of €1.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It also forecast first-quarter revenue largely below estimates. Spotify expects total revenue in the range of €1.71 billion to €1.91 billion for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of €1.90 billion.
The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of €1.14 per share for the fourth quarter.

Topics: Spotify Apple Music Amazon

