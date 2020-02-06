You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters

Opinion

Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters

Anti-government protesters in Najaf cut off a road with burning tires during Wednesday’s demonstration against the new Iraqi prime minister. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn94d

Updated 06 February 2020
Arab News

Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters

  • Allawi will also compensate families of victims killed in crackdown on demonstrations
Updated 06 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mohammad Allawi has pledged to release people detained for protesting, compensate the families of those killed, and work with the UN to implement the protesters’ demands.

The pledges follow a series of meetings this week with leaders of the protests against government corruption and failed public services that have rocked Baghdad and southern provinces since October.

“Since the beginning of the week, Mohammad Allawi has held a string of meetings with several dozen representatives of protesters from the eight provinces taking part in the uprising,” Hisham Al-Hashemi, an Iraqi security expert present at the meetings, said on Wednesday.

Allawi, 65, has been communications minister twice since the US-led invasion of 2003, but stepped down both times because of corruption in the government.

Iraq is the 16th most corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International, and rooting out corruption has been a key demand of protesters.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Hashemi said Allawi had promised the protest delegations that he would confront embezzlement and the bloated public sector by changing up to 170 “acting” government officials and 450 directors-general in ministries.

Allawi also said up to two ministers in his Cabinet, which he has until March 2 to form, would be activists themselves, and that protesters could have a say in up to five ministerial nominations.

The Cabinet will be subject to a vote of confidence by Parliament. If it passes, Allawi will formally take up his role as prime minister. Until then, he is not able to implement executive decisions, including many of the reforms he is pledging.

Meanwhile, the top US commander for the Middle East has made an unannounced visit to Iraq as the Trump administration works to salvage relations with Iraqi leaders and head off the government’s push for a US troop withdrawal.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said he was “heartened” by meetings with Iraqi leaders. “I think we’re going to be able to find a way forward,” he said.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Clashes in Iraq’s Najaf kill 7 after cleric’s followers storm protest camp
Middle-East
Iraqi officials say Baghdad wants to minimize reliance on US

Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as ‘terror attack’

Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as ‘terror attack’

  • Emergency medical services ‘treated and evacuated’ 14 people to hospitals following incident
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: A car ramming at a popular night spot in central Jerusalem injuring 14 Israeli soldiers on Thursday is being investigated as a “terror attack,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“Police responded to an incident when a vehicle stuck a number of people and fled the scene. The incident took place at 1:45... Police units and medics arrived at the scene and are searching for the vehicle. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” Rosenfeld said in a statement.

Israel’s Magen David emergency medical service said it had “treated and evacuated” the 14 Israeli troops to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem’s First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and would have more information later on Thursday.

Topics: Israel-Palestinian peace plan

Related

Middle-East
Gaza farmers return to their lands along volatile Israeli border
Middle-East
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza after renewed rocket fire

Latest updates

Toyota logs nine-month profit gain, upgrades annual forecasts
Asian economies cut rates, move to blunt impact of coronavirus
Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as ‘terror attack’
Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Earth
China new virus deaths rise to 563; 2 cruise ships isolated

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.