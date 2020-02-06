You are here

  India police 'harassing' students over sedition probe: rights groups

India police ‘harassing’ students over sedition probe: rights groups

A Indian National Congress party activist wearing a scarf covering her mouth with the message "Beware of Coranavirus - Beware of BJP", holds toy guns during a rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and India's governement new citizenship law, in Kolkata on February 5, 2020. (AFP)
A demonstrator holds a toy gun after police stopped the demonstrators at a barricade during a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, February 5, 2020. (REUTERS)
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law in Mumbai, India February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
India police ‘harassing’ students over sedition probe: rights groups

  • Amnesty International India urged the government to drop the sedition charges
  • CCTV footage released by the school showed one policeman questioning students as another officer recorded the interviews on a camera
NEW DELHI: Indian police are “harassing” primary school students by repeatedly questioning them after their school was charged with sedition over a play allegedly criticizing the government’s contentious citizenship law, rights groups said Wednesday.
India has been gripped by widespread street demonstrations against the law that grants citizenship to religious groups from three neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims.
Police questioned nearly a dozen young student actors after a member of the youth wing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint against the school in Bidar district in southern Karnataka state.
A teacher and a mother of an 11-year-old participant were arrested under the British colonial-era law for helping the children with the performance, which was part of the school’s foundation day program.
“They have been asked to explain the reasons over repeated questioning of children,” the head of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Anthony Sebastian, told AFP.
CCTV footage released by the school showed one policeman questioning students as another officer recorded the interviews on a camera.
Other videos showed children in uniform being led by plain-clothes policemen to a room, where they were quizzed.
The play depicted a worried family talking about how they feared the government would ask millions of Muslims to prove their nationality or be expelled from India.
The citizenship law, combined with a mooted national register of citizens, has stoked fears that India’s 200 million Muslims will be marginalized.
The play ended with a poem written by a Bollywood lyricist that has become a rallying point for hundreds of thousands of protesters across India.
Amnesty International India urged the government to drop the sedition charges.
“It is shameful that the Bidar police have been harassing and intimidating the school children by repeatedly interrogating them over their involvement in the school play,” executive director Avinash Kumar said in a statement.
Bidar police chief T. Sreedhara told AFP his men were “following the rules while questioning the students.”
“The investigation is still on,” he added.
The British-era sedition law enacted in 1860 carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Prosecutions are rare but it has frequently been used against critics of the government of the day.
Activists say the authorities often misuse the law to stifle dissent.
India’s junior home minister on Wednesday told the parliament that more than 230 people were charged with sedition between 2014 and 2018.
 

China new virus deaths rise to 563; 2 cruise ships isolated

The Diamond Princess cruise ship docks in Yokohama port on February 6, 2020. (AFP)
China new virus deaths rise to 563; 2 cruise ships isolated

  • Global concerns have risen after the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency last week
BEIJING: China on Thursday reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease that led health officials in Asia to quarantine two cruise ships with some 5,400 people on board.
The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day.
In the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.
The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment.
The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members. More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.
The 3,600 people aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus. The territory’s beleaguered leader, Carrie Lam, announced that two terminals — including one where the cruise ship is currently quarantined — will be shut down.
The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday asked for $675 million to help countries address the expected spread of the virus. He acknowledged that the sum is a lot, but told a news briefing that “it’s much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparedness now.”
Tedros said that in the last 24 hours, the UN health agency has seen the biggest jump in cases since the start of the epidemic. According to the latest figures early Thursday, the number of confirmed cases jumped by 3,694 to 28,018.
Outside mainland China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.
China has strongly defended its epidemic control measures and called on other nations not to go overboard in their responses. Countries “can assess the epidemic situation in an objective, fair, calm and rational manner, respect authoritative and professional WHO recommendations, understand and support China’s epidemic control efforts,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chenying said at an online news conference. “Fear is worse than any virus.”
As thousands of hospital workers in Hong Kong went on strike to demand the border with mainland China be closed completely, the city announced that all people entering from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, must be quarantined for 14 days. Tokyo Olympics organizers, meanwhile, said they are increasingly worried about the disruption the virus is causing ahead of the games, which open in less than six months.
To reduce the danger of exposure for health workers, Beijing is seeking to develop a robot to administer throat tests. Separately, Shanghai announced that all schools will delay reopening until at least the end of February, rather than the middle of the month as originally planned. The exact date will depend on how the outbreak develops.
As examples of anti-Asian discrimination mount, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “international solidarity” and support for China and other countries hurt by the virus. He urged a stop to any stigmatization of innocent people.
To treat the thousands of patients in its hard-hit central region, China built a new hospital in a matter of days and converted a gymnasium, exhibition hall and cultural center.
Patients were being moved into a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan. A 1,500-bed hospital also specially built for virus patients is to open Thursday. The hospitals made from converted public spaces to treat patients with mild symptoms have a total of 3,400 beds, the simple cots placed in tight rows in cavernous rooms without any barriers between them.
 

photos
World
China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on incoming travelers to declare if they visited China in previous 15 days

