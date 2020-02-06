Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syria

You are here

Russian military police take part in a joint Turkish-Russian army patrol near the town of Darbasiyah in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • ‘We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible’
  • Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions
ISTANBUL: Turkey urged Russia on Thursday to press for an end to the Syrian offensive in the last rebel bastion of Idlib after a deadly flare-up this week.
“We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions in the northwestern province of Idlib.
A renewed offensive by Syrian forces has undermined existing peace agreements and led to deadly clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in which more than 20 soldiers and personnel were killed on Monday.
Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia were closely coordinating after the clashes, adding that a delegation from Russia was due to visit Turkey for further talks.
“Our target on the ground in Idlib is not Russia,” he said.
“Who carried out the attack there? It is the regime. Who attacked our soldiers? It’s the regime ... Who harassed our observation posts? It is the regime.”
He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet “if needed.”
“We should continue working together with Russia. If we are to solve problems there, we will solve them together,” added Cavusoglu.
Erdogan on Wednesday urged Syria to withdraw its troops from Turkey’s military observation posts in Idlib, warning that Turkey would take matters into its own hands if this was not done by the end of February.
Under a 2018 deal with Moscow, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib aimed at preventing a regime offensive.
The outposts at Morek and Surman are now encircled by regime forces, and Turkish troops at another post in Saraqeb shelled Syrian forces on Wednesday to prevent it also being surrounded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Turkey has yet to comment on clashes at Saraqeb, but Cavusoglu said it would not allow “aggression” by Assad’s forces.
“Of course, there is a limit to our patience. After we had eight martyrs, we retaliated ... If the regime keeps on its aggression, we will not stop there,” he said.

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Updated 06 February 2020
AP

  • The plane split into three pieces after ‘a rough landing’
  • It was carrying 177 passengers and six crew members from Turkey’s western province of Izmir
ISTANBUL: Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4a.m. (0100 GMT) though delays and cancelations continued.

On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 operated by low-cost Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey’s western coast during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway. It skidded about 50 to 60 meters before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters, according to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

The plane, carrying 177 passengers and six crew members, broke up into three parts upon impact. The plane was 11 years old, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Yerlikaya, speaking early Thursday, said all those injured were stable and four people had significant injuries, but he didn’t give details on how severe they were.

The passengers included 22 people from 12 countries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on Twitter to a blackened version in a sign of mourning, and said its “priority is to support the relatives and friends who have lost loved ones.” The company is majority-owned by Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, with 34.5 percent of shares floating in stock exchange Borsa Istanbul. Its fleet of 83 planes fly to more than 100 destinations.

Police guarded the wreckage Thursday morning.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul on Jan. 7, causing the temporary closure of the airport. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 in the Pegasus fleet slid off a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose pointed toward the water. No one was injured.

