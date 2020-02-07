You are here

  • Home
  • US kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen

US kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen

Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen, the US statement said. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cy6sx

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

US kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen

  • AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen, according to Donald Trump
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States had killed Qassim Al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.
“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.
“His death further degrades AQAP and the global Al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.
The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the Al-Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.
Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
One Yemeni government official told Reuters there had been a drone strike in Marib but it was not Raymi who had been killed.

Topics: AQAP

Related

Special
Middle-East
Report compares Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Daesh, Al-Qaeda
World
Alleged leader of Iraqi Al-Qaeda group arrested in Arizona

Three Palestinians killed in new clashes with Israeli forces

Updated 07 February 2020
AP

Three Palestinians killed in new clashes with Israeli forces

  • Peace plan sparks calls by Israeli nationalists to annex West Bank setting off fresh tensions in the region
Updated 07 February 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: A spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence on Thursday left at least three Palestinians killed and a dozen Israeli troops wounded in a rash of attacks and clashes a week after the Trump administration released its long-anticipated Mideast plan.

The new spate of attacks places the plan — which was already considered a long-shot because it greatly favors Israel and was rejected outright by the Palestinians — on even shakier ground, and sparked fears of a return to deadly rounds of violence of the past. The plan has sparked calls by Israeli nationalists for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank — land Palestinians want for their hoped-for state — and has set off tensions in the region.

But they erupted more fiercely on Thursday, in the deadliest day of violence in months.

Early in the day, a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers, wounding 12 before fleeing the scene, the Israeli military said. In the West Bank, two Palestinians died after clashes broke out with Israeli troops, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

HIGHLIGHT

The new spate of attacks places the plan — which was already considered a long-shot because it greatly favors Israel and was rejected outright by the Palestinians — on even shakier ground, and sparked fears of a return to deadly rounds of violence of the past.

And later, Israeli police said they shot and killed a Palestinian who opened fire at forces in Jerusalem’s Old City, lightly wounding an officer.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said one of the 12 injured soldiers in Jerusalem was seriously hurt, the others were lightly injured. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident was being treated as a “terror attack,” and said Israeli forces were searching for the assailant.

Palestinian hospital officials said a 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin. Six others were wounded in the confrontation. In a separate incident also in Jenin, a member of the Palestinian security forces who was shot by Israeli troops later died. That violence came just hours after Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during clashes with demonstrators elsewhere in the West Bank on Wednesday.

“Attacks from Gaza, an attack in Jerusalem, signs of a rise in hostile activity in Jenin. Yesterday friction in Hebron. We are not trying to escalate the situation while understanding the complexity and sensitivity of the situation,” Conricus said, stopping short of directly linking the spate of violence to Trump’s plan.

In the first Jerusalem incident, the troops were out on a late-night “educational heritage tour,” walking near a popular entertainment district in Jerusalem when the motorist rammed his car into them and fled.

While it did not claim responsibility for the attack, the Islamic Jihad militant group praised the car ramming as “the beginning of a new confrontation over Trump’s plan.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to have the assailant apprehended. “It’s just a matter of time — and not much time,” he said in a statement.

Such acts of violence were common in Jerusalem during a low-level wave of near-daily attacks over the last decade, but they tapered off and car rammings have become infrequent in recent years.

Conricus said troops were carrying out the demolition of a home in the West Bank belonging to a militant allegedly involved in a deadly attack. He said there was a “sizable riot” at the scene by Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at troops, who then came under sniper fire. Conricus said forces responded to the violence with their own sniper fire, saying a Palestinian shooter was killed.

Jenin governor Akram Rajoub said the 19-year-old casualty was a student at an academy that trains budding police officers, and was throwing stones at the troops.

Also on Thursday, Israel struck Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after three mortar shells were fired at Israel. There was no immediate report of injuries on either side.

Unveiled last week at the White House with much fanfare, Trump’s plan envisions a disjointed Palestinian state that turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel. It sides with Israel on key contentious issues that have bedeviled past peace efforts, including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish West Bank settlements, and attaches nearly impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state.

The plan was greeted ecstatically in Israel, with Netanyahu vowing to speed ahead with annexing parts of the West Bank. But under pressure from the US administration he appears to be scaling back on that promise.

The Palestinians dismissed the plan as “nonsense” and have promised to resist it.

The Palestinians, as well as much of the international community, view the settlements in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem — territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war — as illegal and a major obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Middle-East
Sudan says Al-Burhan made no promises to Israel PM
Update
Middle-East
Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as ‘terror attack’

Latest updates

Virus alarm doctor dies as total deaths increase to 636
What We Are Doing Today: Abjad
Coalition naval forces rescue three crewmen after fishing boat is sunk by Houthi mine
TheFace: Dalal Al-Afaliq, Saudi designer and entrepreneur
Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.