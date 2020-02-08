You are here

  • Home
  • Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage

1 / 2
Sgt. Maj. Jakapanth Thomma posted photos and video of himself in full tactical gear as the attack in Korat was carried out. (Facebook)
2 / 2
A person runs away from a shopping mall during a Thai soldier's shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccdwx

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage

  • The gunman, identified by police as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, stole an army vehicle
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: A Thai soldier killed many people Saturday in a livestreamed mass shooting across several locations in a northeastern city, police said.
"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead," a police spokesperson told AFP, with local media reporting as many as 17 fatalities.
"I cannot confirm the death toll right now, police sealed off the area."
The gunman, identified by police as Sgt. Maj. Jakapanth Thomma, stole an army vehicle and also posted photos and video of himself in full tactical gear as the attack in Korat was carried out.
Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic gunfire filling the air.
Police in the province said they have sealed off a Terminal 21 shopping mall but have yet to capture the gunman.
Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world but mass shootings by soldiers targeting civilians are rare.
Several shootings at courthouses late last year also renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asia country.
In one high-profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.

Topics: Thailand mass shooting

Related

World
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ re-arrested after early release
World
Attack kills 15 at southern Thailand security post

French airstrikes and commandos kill 30 extremists in Sahel

Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
AP

French airstrikes and commandos kill 30 extremists in Sahel

  • Two airstrikes Friday involving one of France's first armed drones killed some 20 militants
Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
AP

PARIS: The French military said Saturday operations by French and Malian forces have killed 30 more extremists in Africa's Sahel region in recent days, amid stepped-up efforts to combat jihadist groups in the area.
Two airstrikes Friday involving one of France's first armed drones killed some 20 militants in the restive border zone where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet, according to a French military statement.
Earlier in the week, two French commando operations killed about 10 others in the border zone where extremists groups including Daesh operate, the statement said.
The French military said France's Barkhane force in the Sahel region worked closely with Malian forces on the operations, and did not report any casualties among French or Malian troops.
The military action came after France announced plans Feb. 2 to deploy 600 additional soldiers to its Barkhane force, raising the number of troops there to 5,100. Most of the new troops will be concentrated on the three-border zone, the epicenter of the fight against jihadist groups.
Barkhane has been operating in the region since 2014. French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel group — Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad — launched a new plan last month to fight extremists in the area.

Topics: France Sahel Barkhane

Related

World
France urges US to stay in fight against extremists in Africa’s Sahel
Special
World
French president and African leaders to step up anti-terror efforts in Sahel region

Latest updates

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage
French airstrikes and commandos kill 30 extremists in Sahel
‘Friends’ cast reportedly near deal for reunion special
New 'mercy flight' leaves Houthi-held Yemen capital: WHO
Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian plane

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.