You are here

  • Home
  • Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

Torrential rain lashing Australia on Sunday extinguished a major wildfire and caused widespread flash flooding. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqvwa

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

  • Hopes heavy rain would move inland from the coast and drench more major fires that have burned for months
  • Australian wildfires that have killed at least 33 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Torrential rain lashing Australia’s east coast on Sunday has extinguished a major wildfire and caused widespread flash flooding.
Rain put out the Currowan Fire south of Sydney late Saturday after it destroyed 312 homes and razed 500,000 hectares over 74 days, the New South Wales state Rural Fire Service said.
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he hoped the heavy rain would move inland from the coast and drench more major fires that have burned for months.
Fitzsimmons bid farewell at a Sydney Airport hotel on Sunday to 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters who were heading home after their deployment battling Australian blazes.
A severe weather warning was in place on Sunday along most of the New South Wales coast and parts of Queensland to the north, with heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf forecast.
The State Emergency Service reported six flood rescues overnight near Grafton, north of Sydney. They were mostly people who became stranded while attempting to drive through floodwater.
Some east coast towns have received in recent days their heaviest rainfall in five decades.
On Australia’s northwest coast, Tropical Cyclone Damien made landfall late Saturday as a category 3 storm and weakened as it moved inland.
Several buildings had lost roofs, but authorities had yet to assess the full extent of the damage on Sunday.
Australian wildfires that have killed at least 33 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in an unprecedented fire season that began late in a record-dry 2019.

Topics: Australia wildfire

Related

World
“Black summer”: Australian PM leads tribute to bushfire victims
World
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege

Updated 13 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege

  • Police identify suspected shooter as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma
  • ‘We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad’
Updated 13 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand: Thai security forces on Sunday shot and killed a rogue soldier who went on a rampage in a shopping mall in a northeastern city, ending an overnight siege after a series of attacks that left at least 20 people dead.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the soldier had been shot dead at the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook. Police and the army also said he had been killed.

Police have identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.

The killings began at around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall, posting messages on Facebook as he went.

Thai media said the suspected shooter had worked at an army base close to Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok. Before the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he was out for vengeance — but he did not say for what.

A provincial health official told a news conference that a total of 20 people had been killed and 42 wounded, revising down an earlier figure of 21 dead given by other officials.

 “We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad,” Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

Overnight, soldiers and police stormed into the mall and escorted hundreds of trapped people to safety.

“It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot ... we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling after she emerged.

The mall was busy with shoppers on a long weekend for the Buddhist Makha Bucha holiday.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

Topics: Thailand mass shooting

Related

World
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ re-arrested after early release
World
Attack kills 15 at southern Thailand security post

Latest updates

Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding
Thai soldier who killed 20 shot dead in shopping mall siege
Deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS
Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus
What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.