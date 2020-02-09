Britain, Ireland brace for storm disruptions, damage

You are here

Meteorological services have warned Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 130km/h. (AFP file photo)
Updated 09 February 2020
AFP

  • Storm Ciara would also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany
  • Britain’s Network Rail advised travelers to avoid taking the train on Sunday unless ‘absolutely necessary’
PARIS: Britain and Ireland hunkered down Sunday for a powerful storm expected to disrupt air, rail and sea links, cancel sports events, cut electrical power and damage property.
With howling winds and driving rain, forecasters said Ciara would also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.
“Storm Ciara is expected to bring delays and cancelations to air, ferry and train services; damage to buildings and a good chance of power cuts,” Britain’s Met Office said.
Britain’s Network Rail advised travelers to avoid taking the train on Sunday unless “absolutely necessary,” warning that transport could be disrupted into Monday morning.
Several rail firms also decided to reduce the frequency and speed of trains.
In London, organizers canceled a 10-kilometer race in which 25,000 runners were due to take part, while major parks were set to close.
Ireland’s Met Eireann meteorological service warned Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 130km/h.
It warned of “a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.”
In the western Irish city of Galway, the finale for launching the European capital of culture 2020 was canceled on Saturday evening.
“In the interests of the safety of the public the weather warnings currently in place mean that it has been deemed unsafe to go ahead,” Galway 2020 said in a statement.
The national airline Aer Lingus warned of possible delays and cancelations.
The north and northwest of France will be hit by winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles/h) were from Sunday morning, forecaster Marion Pirat said.
Winds will strengthen to 120 kilometers per hour overnight Sunday, Pirat added.
Affected regions will include Normandy, the Ardennes and Lorraine. In the Vosges, winds could hit speeds of 140 km/h.
In the Champagne region and Brittany, gusts could reach 110 km/h, according to forecaster Meteo France.
The storm could make tough going for the rugby match in northern Paris between hosts France and visitors Italy at 1600 GMT at the Stade de France, part of the Six Nations annual tournament.
In Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute issued an alert for Sunday of winds reaching 130 km/h, or more, with the risk of property damage nationwide.
Some sixty flights departing or arriving at Brussels Airport have been canceled as a precaution, according to an airport spokesman, who said further delays were possible.
In Brussels, woods and parks will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The Belgium football league has announced postponements for championship matches that had been scheduled for Sunday.
Dutch Football Association announced that Sunday’s four top-flight matches had been postponed.

AFP

  • Authorities are still piecing together details of how a soldier killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens
AFP

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: In a fourth-floor toilet of the Terminal 21 mall, shoppers jammed cubicle doors against the entrance to keep out a Thai soldier on a shooting spree, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside.
Barricaded in the women’s toilet with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.
Their daughter Chopin sat watchfully on a ledge, a three-year-old bystander to a mass killing without precedent in Thailand.
Nakhon Ratchasima, a mid-size Thai city entwined like much of the northeastern Isaan region by tight family connections and social media networks, quickly began to rally to its own trapped inside.
“A friend who works at the mall was talking to a guy in the CCTV control room... he gave us updates on the location of the gunman,” Chanathip told AFP on Sunday.
Those details, shared over messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.
But in the swirl of competing information, dread gripped those hidden inside cupboards, storerooms and toilets across the mega-mall.
“Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information going around, people weren’t sure what to believe,” Chanathip added.
For hours, a killer stalked the concourses, the glass-fronted windows of the multi-level mall spider-webbed by bullet holes.
The gunman — a soldier apparently angered by a dispute over the sale of a house — had already slain several people on his way into the shopping center, the largest in the city and packed on the first day of a long weekend.
Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma swaggered through the mall, a machine gun slung over his shoulder and wearing a helmet and combat gear, in full view of CCTV cameras.
By the end of his spree at least 30 people would be dead — himself included. Many more are wounded, several critically.
Fear snapped through Chanathip’s hideout when someone banged on the toilet door.
“I thought it could be the gunman. A lady asked ‘who is it?’ but there was no answer. She wanted to open the door but we all convinced her not to.”
Chanathip had just finished teaching a music lesson and — like hundreds of others — was eating in the mall with his family when gunfire erupted.
His family took refuge in the women’s toilet. Some men pulled the toilet doors off and wedged them against the entrance.
At 9 p.m. on Saturday they received word from police that they could leave, which they did — in an orderly fashion at first, along with dozens of others.
But gunshots rang out as they reached a car park, sparking a wild sprint.
Inside, scores of others remained trapped, cowering in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in store rooms — hoovering up information on the whereabouts of the gunman.
From inside the stockroom of H&M, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his 40s, meditated to stay calm.
“I was so scared because the shop where we were trapped was just above the establishment where the gunman held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports the rogue soldier had taken human shields.
As police began to clear bullet-riddled cars and rust-red blood stains on the street that had dried in the Thai heat, survivors tried to make sense of a night of terror.
“Everything happened so fast,” Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and injured.
She and her mother had been trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21, cornered there for five hours after they tried to flee from the sound of rapid gunfire.
“Thank you to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scrawled on a condolences board at the vigil.
“Without you, we would not be here today.”

