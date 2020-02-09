Contract awarded to secure Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya project boundaries

RIYADH: Qiddiya has awarded a contract to Saudi Pan Kingdom Company (SAPAC) to build perimeter fencing as construction ramps up at the site. The Saudi construction company will place security fencing around the entire premises of Qiddiya.
This first layer of security will enable a slew of construction projects, set to begin this year, to begin bringing in heavy construction machinery and restrict unauthorized access to the site.
“With the signing of this 12-month contract, the first phase of developing Qiddiya’s security protocol has commenced. We are proud to work with an experienced Saudi company as we set out to create the Kingdom’s Capital of Entertainment, Sports and the Arts,” said Salman Al-Hubeis, executive director of infrastructure and area development at Qiddiya.
“For over 25 years, we’ve worked with leading firms in the country. We are thrilled to work with Qiddiya, a project which is set to change the landscape of entertainment in the Kingdom. To facilitate construction at the site, securing the premises is going to be the first step,” said Saleh bin Salim Al-Harbi, CEO of SAPAC.
