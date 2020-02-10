You are here

  • Home
  • US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver: Iraqi officials

US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver: Iraqi officials

Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months. Above, Iran’s South Pars gas field facilities in Assaluyeh. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvqe3

Updated 10 February 2020
AP

US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver: Iraqi officials

  • The decision comes amid strained US-Iraqi ties following last month’s Washington-directed airstrike in Baghdad
  • Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands
Updated 10 February 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: The United States has signaled to Iraq its willingness to extend sanctions waivers enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity imports, three Iraqi officials said this week, a move that would be a key test of Baghdad-Washington ties.
The decision comes amid strained US-Iraqi ties following last month’s Washington-directed airstrike in Baghdad that killed a high-profile Iranian general and a senior Iraqi militia leader.
A previous waiver, granted in October, is set to expire on Feb. 13. The three officials said the US State Department, which issues such waivers, has conveyed its readiness to extend the waiver for another three months — if Iraq is able to formulate a timeline by the end of the week, detailing a plan to wean itself off Iranian gas dependence.
“The American side has announced to us their readiness,” said one of the officials.
The officials interviewed are all senior members of Iraq’s government, including one who is close to the negotiations with the Americans. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter before it becomes official.
Iraqi officials said the new waiver would be a test of Baghdad-Washington ties after tensions soared following a Jan. 3 US airstrike near the Baghdad airport that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Since then, Iraqi Shiite political leaders have pushed a non-binding resolution through parliament to pressure the government to oust US troops from the country.
Washington has responded to Iraq’s requests to initiate troop withdrawals with blunt refusal, even threatening primary sanctions that could cripple Iraq’s economy. Tensions have cooled in recent weeks, with both sides stepping back from saber-rattling rhetoric. rival Iraqi blocs in parliament have also selected a prime minister-designate, Mohammed Allawi, to replace outgoing Premier Adel Abdul-Mahdi.
Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months when imports account for a third of consumption. Late payments by Baghdad for Iranian power and gas have resulted in interruptions in recent years. In the summer of 2018, that was one factor that lead to destabilizing protests in the southern oil-rich province of Basra.
The US waiver enable Iraq to avoid penalties while paying Iran billions of dollars for energy imports. It has been granted successively since November 2018, when the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran.
Washington has used the threat of sanctions as leverage to push the Iraqi government to build up domestic power supplies and reduce dependence on Iran. Iraq currently flares vast quantities of gas because it lacks the infrastructure to capture it. It also has two gas fields in Anbar and Diyala provinces but development of those suffered major setbacks after the Daesh group overran the areas in the summer of 2014.
The threat of sanctions had presented Iraqi officials with a difficult choice: end a vital source of electricity or be denied access to US currency. Iraq has billions of dollars in oil revenue at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. Oil accounts for 90 percent of Iraq’s state revenue.
The Iraqi Cabinet moved toward placating Washington’s conditions to renew the sanctions waiver in late January, by approving six oil contracts awarded by the Oil Ministry in April 2018 that would boost domestic gas supply in over two years, according to a Cabinet statement on Jan. 23.
The contracts were passed, “within the framework of the government’s efforts to enhance self-sufficiency in energy and reduce dependence on imported gas,” the statement said.
Iraq’s caretaker government approved the contracts, which would include fields that could produce over 750 million standard cubic feet of gas per day in 36 months, the statement added.
“We expect to sign soon,” said an industry official from one of the three companies awarded the contracts. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order not to compromise ongoing talks with the government.

Topics: economy US Iran Iraq gas

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq has ‘contingency plans’ for its power grid in case Iran gas imports halted
Middle-East
Iraq to exchange food for Iranian gas, seeks US approval

Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor

Updated 10 February 2020
AFP

Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor

  • Victims include at least one child and a number of internally displaced Syrians, the Britain-based monitor said
  • Regime and Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Aleppo in recent days
Updated 10 February 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Russian air strikes Monday killed at least five civilians in the last major opposition bastion in northwestern Syria bringing the death toll to 25 in less than 24 hours, a monitor said.
The early morning raids hit a populous village in Aleppo province where battles between Russia-backed regime forces and their opponents have raged for weeks, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The victims include at least one child and a number of internally displaced Syrians, the Britain-based monitor said.
It follows a night of heavy bombardment by Russia and the regime that left at least 20 civilians dead in the neighboring provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, according to the Observatory.
Since December, Syrian government forces backed by Moscow have pressed a blistering assault against the Idlib region in the country’s northwest and recaptured town after town.
The Idlib region, including slivers of neighboring Aleppo and Latakia provinces, is the last major opposition bastion and dominated by rebels and militants.
The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing toward relative safety near the Turkish border.
Some three million people, half of them already displaced by Syria’s devastating war, live in the rebel bastion.
Some 50,000 fighters are also in the shrinking pocket, many of them militants but the majority allied rebels, according to the Observatory.
On Sunday raids by regime ally Russia left 14 people dead, including nine in the village of Kar Nuran in southwestern Aleppo province, the monitor said.
Syrian air raids with crude barrel bombs also killed four civilians in the Atareb district east of Aleppo, while another died in artillery fire near the city of Jisr Al-Shughur and one in Ketian village in southern Idlib.
Regime and Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Aleppo in recent days as government forces close in on a two-kilometer section of the M5 highway that remains outside of their control.
The key motorway connects Damascus to second city Aleppo and is economically vital to the government after nine-years of war.

Topics: Russia Syria

Related

Middle-East
Turkey, Russia ties overloaded by Idlib conflict
Special
Middle-East
Escalation in Syria’s Idlib strains Russian-Turkish ties

Latest updates

Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and more to perform in UAE
Malaysia yet to decide on new search for flight MH370
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei
Lebanese fashion stylist and filmmaker Pam Nasr shuts down NYFW
Merkel’s designated successor to quit after vote fiasco

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.