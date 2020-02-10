You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia yet to decide on new search for flight MH370

Malaysia yet to decide on new search for flight MH370

Experts from Phoenix International monitor as an autonomous underwater vehicle scans the ocean floor for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH 370 in the southern Indian Ocean. (Australian Defense/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dqd4

Updated 10 February 2020
Reuters

Malaysia yet to decide on new search for flight MH370

  • Malaysia’s ministry of transport said it has not received any new credible evidence to initiate a new search
  • Flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished on March 8, 2014
Updated 10 February 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday said it has yet to decide on launching a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing with 239 people on board nearly six years ago, following a report that a new effort to find the plane could be mounted.
Malaysia’s ministry of transport said it has not received any new credible evidence to initiate a new search.
“However, the ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives,” the ministry said in a brief statement.
On Sunday, Australia’s News Corp. reported that a new search could be mounted possibly this year, based on new evidence that it said showed the plane could have ended up in an area adjacent to the previous search area in the Indian Ocean.
News Corp. reported that US exploration firm Ocean Infinity was in discussions with the Malaysian government to mount a new search on a no find no fee basis.
Ocean Infinity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
Malaysia, China, and Australia, called off a two-year, A$200 million ($130 million) underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the aircraft.
A second three-month search, led by Ocean Infinity, ended similarly in May the following year.

Topics: aviation Malaysia MH370 Malaysian Airlines

Related

World
Five years on, five theories about MH370’s disappearance
Special
World
How sea mapping could help find MH370, which has been missing for five years now

Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC

Updated 10 February 2020
Reuters

Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC

  • He stayed at a French ski resort where 5 Britons and a child have been diagnosed with the virus
  • The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down
Updated 10 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A staff member at a British doctors’ practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.
The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.
Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.
A message left at the medical center’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”
A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on Feb. 6 after traveling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.
He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus Brighton Britain United Kingdom Les Contamines-Montjoie

Related

World
Philippines says coronavirus checks in place for expats in UAE, China

Latest updates

KAUST researcher wins top award for global marine science work
Red Sea film festival unveils official poster
Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC
UN: 100,000 people fled Syrian assault in past week
Iraqi officials say protester shot, killed in southern Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.