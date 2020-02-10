You are here

UN: 100,000 people fled Syrian assault in past week

The village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometers southeast of Idlib city in north-western Syria on Feb. 9, following weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2020
Reuters

AMMAN: Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.
Davis Swanson, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the situation was increasingly dire near the border with Turkey where over 400,000 people had already taken shelter from earlier anti-rebel offensives last year before the latest campaign.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Palestinian leader to address UN on Trump plan, but no vote

Palestinian leader to address UN on Trump plan, but no vote

  • Abbas will reiterate his rejection of the Trump administration’s Mideast plan
UNITED NATIONS: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will reiterate his rejection of the Trump administration’s Mideast plan in an address to the UN Security Council Tuesday, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution opposing the US proposal.
President Donald Trump unveiled the US initiative for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Jan. 28.
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat denied reports that the draft resolution was pulled because of a lack of support, saying in a statement that the “rumor” the Palestinians withdrew the resolution is “not true and totally baseless.”
He said the draft resolution, which initially said the US plan undermined the Palestinian peoples’ aspirations for independence, is still being discussed and will be put to a vote once those discussions conclude with “a formula that represents our positions.”
The original draft resolution, co-sponsored by Tunisia and Indonesia and backed by the Palestinians, also said the US plan violates international law and Security Council demands for a two-state solution based on borders before the 1967 Mideast war.
The resolution had been expected to be put to a vote on Tuesday when Abbas addressed the council. But diplomats said many of its provisions were not acceptable to European members of the council, who support a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, and other council members.
After lengthy negotiations through the weekend, and the circulation of a drastically amended text by the United States, the Palestinians decided against putting any draft in “blue” — a final form for a vote, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.
Erekat said since the resolution hasn’t been put in “blue,” it cannot be said that it was pulled.
The US plan envisions a disjointed Palestinian state that turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel, siding with Israel on key contentious issues including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.
The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independent state and the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.
But under terms of the “peace vision” that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner worked on for nearly three years, all Israeli settlers would remain in place, and Israel would retain sovereignty over all of its settlements as well as the strategic Jordan Valley.

Topics: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas UN Trump

