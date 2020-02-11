You are here

Thought leaders meet in UAE for Milken Institute economic summit

Michael Milken
Updated 11 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

  • Over two days there will be discussion panels on renewable energy, the new age of consumerism, and the future of banking
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Thought leaders and decision-makers will meet in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to thrash out solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

More than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists will discuss trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity at the Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit.

Over two days there will be discussion panels on renewable energy, the new age of consumerism, the future of banking, the convergence of big tech and national security, workforce development and entrepreneurial investment.

Speakers include Mariam Almheiri, UAE minister of state for food security; Paul Ryan, the former US House of Representatives Speaker; Dina Powell of Goldman Sachs; Raymond Dalio of Bridgewater Associates; and Mohammed Al-Shaya of AlShaya Group.

More than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists will discuss trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity at the Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit.

Michael Milken, chairman of the Milken Institute, an economic think tank in California, will take part in discussions with Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, head of the Mubadala Investment Company, and Rajeev Misra, chief executive of SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Summit delegates will review the Global Opportunity Index report, a Milken Institute annual assessment of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ development in 2019.

The report considers economic and financial factors that influence foreign investment activities, as well as business, legal and regulatory policies that governments use to drive investment. It also compares the Gulf states’ performance with those of upper-middle-income countries, and their performance on economic fundamentals, financial services, business perception, institutional framework, and international standards and policy.

 

Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers

Girls stand at the site of a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib, Yemen February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Al-Hadhrami described the Stockholm Agreement as “useless,” saying it is only encouraging the Houthis to press ahead with their military activities
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has attacked and confiscated properties of 35 Yemeni MPs who back the internationally recognized government, the head of Parliament said on Sunday.
Sultan Al-Barakani added that the Houthis have prosecuted dozens of MPs and raided their homes in Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen.
During a meeting in Riyadh with Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, Al-Barakani urged him to persuade the Houthis to stop their “absurd” trials of their opponents and to return confiscated properties, the official Yemen News Agency reported.
Since seizing Sanaa in late 2014, the Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who have challenged their rule, including President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former and current Cabinet ministers, and MPs.
After the trials, the Houthis storm the homes of the prosecuted figures, confiscate their properties and seize their bank accounts.
The Yemen News Agency said Al-Barakani submitted a file to Griffiths containing information about Houthi abuses, including attacks on MPs’ homes, muzzling freedom of expression, looting humanitarian aid, confiscating newly printed bank notes and shelling densely populated areas.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed since late 2018, when the government and the Houthis signed the Stockholm Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami told ambassadors of five members of the UN Security Council that the Houthis have used the cease-fire in Hodeida to mobilize forces on other battlefields.

Since seizing Sanaa in late 2014, the Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who have challenged their rule, including the Yemeni president.

He repeated the government’s threat to withdraw from the agreement if the Houthis do not stop attacking government forces and civilians.
Last month, a Houthi missile and drone attack killed more than 110 soldiers and civilians in the city of Marib.
Al-Hadhrami described the Stockholm Agreement as “useless,” saying it is only encouraging the Houthis to press ahead with their military activities.
Meanwhile, government forces have recaptured mountains in the district of Nehim near Sanaa after fierce clashes with the Houthis.
