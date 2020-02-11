You are here

Saudi Arabia now employing 2m people in booming retail sector, says labor minister

Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi speaks at Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit in Riyadh. (Photo/ Invest Saudi Twitter page)
Rashid Hassan

  • The Saudi government had given the retail sector considerable attention through numerous economic reforms aimed at supporting the sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was gearing up to meet the future challenges of the booming retail sector which currently employs more than 2 million people in the Kingdom, the country’s labor minister revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a major international conference of top retailers, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi said the number of people working in the sector represented a quarter of the total workforce in the country’s private sector.

In his opening keynote speech on the second day of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit, the minister said: “The Kingdom currently employs more than 2 million males and females in the retail sector, and they constitute more than 25 percent of the total workforce in the private sector in Saudi Arabia.

“This number of workers has been increasing due to the country’s strong purchasing power and growing consumption rate.”

He added that the Saudi government had given the retail sector considerable attention through numerous economic reforms aimed at supporting the sector and creating an environment that appealed to investors.

Al-Rajhi told delegates that the retail sector faced many challenges in the form of rapid technological advances, digital transformation, and the trend to optimize consumption and provide convenience to customers through e-commerce and smartphone apps.

However, the challenges also presented opportunities for the creation of new jobs, he said, and it was important that the workforce was reskilled or upskilled accordingly to take advantage.

“The ministry is working to develop the necessary legislation for new business patterns and to empower employers and employees to keep pace with technological changes which will be reflected in enabling the retail sector to keep pace with its future requirements to become more effective in achieving the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030,” Al-Rajhi added.

He noted that the ministry had established a new state-owned firm, the Future Work Co., to support the developments and make the Kingdom a pioneer in the manufacturing of innovative, unconventional, yet sustainable future business patterns.

“We are working on enabling and developing human capital with the skills and technological advances related to the retail sector to ease their participation in the labor market and have launched apprenticeship programs to bridge the gap between business owners and job seekers.”

The ministry supported the retail sector through a range of initiatives, he said. One example was Qiwa, which had involved the automation and simplification of ministry services provided to the private sector through a unified platform, allowing Qiwa enterprises to issue instant work visas.

Addressing the summit, the minister pointed out that one of the main principles of Vision 2030 was to increase the participation of women in the labor market and qualify them for leadership positions.

The share of women in the labor market had risen to 25 percent in the third quarter of 2019, which was higher than the target of 24 percent expected to be achieved by 2020, he added.   

Speaking on the disruptive role of financial technology (fintech) in today’s instant, digital world, Ahmad Alanazi, chief executive officer of STC Pay, said: “In the past, we were innovation takers and adapters, but today we are becoming innovation creators and distributors.”

Praising Vision 2030, Renuka Jagtiani, chairperson of multinational consumer conglomerate Landmark Group, said: “I think 2030 as a vision is amazing and to be a part of it is very exciting.

“As a footprint, we are really proud that we have over 7,000 Saudi co-workers in our business, and 70 percent of them are women.”

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar, in his closing remarks to the summit, said: “Hosting RLC MENA 2020 comes at a time of great change for Saudi Arabia. Our growing economy is unlocking remarkable potential across many sectors and creating jobs within the Kingdom.”

The sixth edition of the summit, which unites powerful industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers to share global insights and best practice, was hosted for the first time in Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday.

Previously held in Dubai, this year’s conference included more than 50 speakers who highlighted ways to shape the future of the retail industry. Day two of the summit took an in-depth look at consumer behavior and explored how retailers could meet customer expectations.

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company. (Supplied)
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

  • Change in the Middle East not happening 'quickly enough' for people on the ground, says Goldman Sachs partner
  • GCC states will need to maintain relevance as 'economic actors' through continuous growth, says Mubadala Investment Deputy Group CEO
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Diversifying economies and tackling common global issues such as climate change, unemployment and geopolitical conflicts will be key to the Middle East’s transition to a more sustainable future, a leading forum in Abu Dhabi heard on Tuesday.

The opening session of the 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, convened by the California-based Milken Institute, featured a panoply of speakers including corporate executives, investors, government officials and decision-makers.
Offering “regional insights into tomorrow’s global opportunities,” they discussed the requirements for a more sustainable and inclusive economies in the Middle East and examined the impact of US-China trade war on the rest of the world.
The two-day forum gathered more than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists to discuss topics such as trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity.
Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, outlined the GCC bloc’s economic diversification with particular reference to the UAE’s efforts to reduce its dependency on oil.
He pointed out that the country’s “hydrocarbon wealth” has resulted in “world-class infrastructure and great education and health care” with effective leadership.
“That quest for economic diversification and the bridge that hydrocarbons have given us is something we will continue to look at,” he said. “It will be important for us in the next 20 to 40 years.”
Al-Muhairi added that GCC states will need to maintain relevance as an “economic actors” through continuous growth and smart investments.
“To do that, you have to make sure your economy is innovation-led, and that you are not just a consumer of technology but eventually a developer and exporter,” he said.
Al-Muhairi said GCC countries must also continue to look for ways to best address some of the region’s biggest issues, such as the high rate of unemployment among young people.
“It is important for us to think about how we can absorb the young people of today to make sure they have productive ways to contribute to the wellbeing of society.”
Drawing on her background as a partner at Goldman Sachs, Dina Powell McCormick said environmental, social and governance issues — the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment — are on “top of the mind” of most investors today.
“We are sitting in a region of the world where 75 percent of the population is under the age of 30 and yet 50 percent of the productivity is under-utilized,” she said.
According to her, as large pools of capital — both private and public — make more investments and change the dynamics around new technologies and policy, “tackling suitability issues” and creating “inclusive human growth” remain the two main areas of focus.
McCormick said high levels of public frustration are evident in the protests happening in Arab states, which indicate that changes are “not happening quickly enough.”
As for sustainability, she said: “We are all very eager to talk about clean energy and new technologies, but are not honest about just how carbon-dependent we are.”
McCormick said slow economic progress in parts of the Middle East is primarily felt by local communities, adding that more sovereign wealth funds, companies in the private sector and business leaders are starting to take the initiative in addressing this issue and work with governments.
In conclusion, she cautioned that repeatedly holding discussions on topics such as women’s empowerment and youth unemployment without initiating change will lead to a “dangerous” future.
For his part, Raymond Dalio, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, spoke on a number of possible global challenges.
On shifts in world order, he said: “You have the emergence of a great power (China) to challenge an existing world power (the US).”

