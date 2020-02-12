You are here

US to renew Iraq sanctions waiver for 45 days

The US has signaled to Iraq it’s willingness to extend sanctions waivers enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity imports. (File/AP)
Updated 12 February 2020
AFP

  • The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in late 2018 and initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver
  • Baghdad relies on gas and electricity imports from its neighbor Tehran to supply about a third of its power grid
AFP

BAGHDAD: The United States will grant Iraq a brief 45-day extension to a waiver allowing Baghdad to continue importing Iranian gas despite American sanctions, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday.
The US slapped tough sanctions on the Iranian energy sector in late 2018 and initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver before repeatedly extending it for 90 or 120 days.
Baghdad relies on gas and electricity imports from its neighbor Tehran to supply about a third of its power grid, crippled by years of conflict and poor maintenance.
“The extension this time will be for just 45 days, with some strict conditions,” the senior Iraqi official said.
The two countries were still in talks over what exactly those conditions were.
Washington has repeatedly insisted Iraq wean itself off Iran by partnering with American companies to capture natural gas to use for its power plants and to improve transmission of electricity into homes to reduce waste.
Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with US powerhouse General Electric last year and has been in talks with other energy firms, but contracts have not yet been signed.
Both American and Iraqi officials told AFP the US was frustrated with Baghdad’s slow progress.
The latest waiver was set to expire this week but the US did not want to create additional pressure on prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi, who is trying to form a new cabinet at a time of turmoil in Iraq.
“Washington didn’t want to hamstring Allawi just as he was starting out,” the official said.
Failing to renew the waiver could have exposed Iraq to secondary sanctions for dealing with Iran’s energy sector and central bank, both blacklisted by the US.
The waiver has allowed Iraq to continue importing about 1,400 megawatts of electricity and 28 million cubic meters (988 million cubic feet) of Iranian gas over the last 15 months.
Baghdad pays for the imports by depositing Iraqi dinars into an account at the state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq, which Iran is technically allowed to use to purchase non-sanctioned goods.
A few payments have been made but Iran had been unable to access the funds due to ongoing technical disputes.
TBI chairman Faisal Al-Haimus told AFP last month that if the waiver was not renewed, his bank would be forced to stop processing the payments.

Topics: US Iraq

Russian and Saudi firms discuss joint projects

Reuters

  • Saudi business representatives will visit Moscow in the spring
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Russian and Saudi companies have held discussions on possible joint projects as well as potential investment worth more than $10 billion.

The discussions took place in Saudi Arabia as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries discussed further cooperation on the global oil market.

Saudi Arabia, a leading voice in OPEC, has been trying to persuade Russia to join deeper oil production cuts. Moscow has said it will disclose its stance on that proposal in the coming days.

Saudi business representatives will visit Moscow in the spring and continue their talks with Russian companies, RDIF said.

Russia has played a central role in the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters, known as OPEC+, since they began coordinating moves on the oil market in 2016.

Topics: Russia-Saudi ties Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

